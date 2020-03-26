Staff Rants and Raves: Self-Quarantine

Rants

On Parents

Jake Capriotti, Photo Editor

Being home in Arizona under quarantine has me worried. Not only am I not allowed to leave the house because of quarantine, but now my parents can see me procrastinate all my assignments up close and in-person. They get to see what all those loans were for!

On Family

Helen Wajda, Deputy Opinion Editor

I love my family dearly, but I don’t know how much longer I can take this. There is no peace in my life now, only constant requests to play games on my phone, to watch the entire Avengers franchise from start to finish and to make TikToks from my four younger siblings. I hope my professors who expect me to participate in Zoom lectures like hearing TikTok dances in the background of the lecture, because on day 12 of quarantine that is all that seems to be keeping my siblings slightly sane.

On Structure

Vanessa Handy, Social Media Editor

Bringing structure to your life is super difficult. I am the type of person who needs a schedule to feel sane and now that real school is over for the semester, it’s been a work in progress trying to find that. I write out a schedule for myself every day. This virus has canceled my jobs in New York and in my hometown in New Jersey. So that has freed up some time. I wake up fairly early and I try (emphasis on try) to put on at least something that isn’t my pajamas. Zoom will never truly mirror a physical class and my attention span knows that, but I try to stay occupied. I’ve baked more things than I can count, exercised, pushed together two twin beds to make a king-size one and took out my flute that hasn’t been touched since junior year of high school. I’m bored and this is only the first week. Morale for doing this for the next two months is a little low.

On Interruptions

Gabby Lozano, Deputy Opinion Editor

Self-quarantine is not at all like a box of chocolates. You always know what you’re going to get, and for me it’s interrupted classes due to the ongoing noise from my brother, dog and parents who have to work from home.

Raves

On Good Literature

Anna-Dmitry Muratova, Deputy Managing Editor

No, I don’t like being in self-quarantine. Who does? But before this madness commenced, my roommate and I bought a ton of books to read in self-isolation and it’s been good catching up on novels instead of classes (yeah, I know, not my smartest decision). So far, I really enjoyed “Radio Silence” by Alice Oseman and “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (as did my roommate!). And I’m currently making my way through “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara, which is a difficult read and I’d slap a huge trigger warning on it.

P.S. support your little local bookstores, not Amazon! Okay?

