Staff Rants and Raves: Food

Emily Dai, Deputy Opinion Editor

How come whenever I go to any establishment that sells make your own bowls, the server gives the person in front of me an insignificant but totally noticeable extra quarter-scoop of grains? Whether it be Cava or Chipotle, why am I always left to beg to the employee by pleading, “please sir, I want some more,” just so that I can receive an extra 50 grains of rice? I can’t prove it, but something conspiratorial is definitely happening.

Noah Friend, Off-Third Editor

Last week I got a free juice cleanse from work, so for the past few days I have been giving it a try. For anyone who doesn’t know what it is, a juice cleanse is when you only drink pure juice of fruits and vegetables for a period of time. All I’ve had the last three days is five bottles of juice each day. Let me tell you, this is the worst. If you’re considering doing a juice cleanse, don’t. I don’t know if the brand (Squeezed) is just bad, or if I’m just weak, but it is miserable. While I feel full, I still find myself wanting to eat and getting upset that I cannot. As someone who has struggled with eating disorders in the past, this trend is incredibly dangerous and unhealthy. Also, only like one of the juices didn’t taste like sh-t covered in dirt. So yeah, would not recommend.

Helen Wajda, Deputy Opinion Editor

One of my biggest pet peeves is when people label certain foods, ingredients and food groups as healthy or unhealthy. Healthy means “beneficial to one’s physical, mental, or emotional state,” which makes it a subjective and individualized term — what’s beneficial to each person is different, because every person is different. Most people in my life would say that a salad is a healthy meal. But if I want something else and get a salad because I won’t let myself have what I really want, then is that really beneficial to my overall wellbeing? (Spoiler: the answer is no). Labeling food as healthy and unhealthy just makes a generalization that overlooks the unique needs and circumstances of each person — food cannot be inherently healthy or unhealthy because everyone has different nutritional needs. What’s most beneficial is listening to my body, whether that means snacking on cookies or fruit (or both!). Stop saying you’re “health-ifying” recipes by subbing out a bunch of ingredients or labeling salad as a consistently healthy choice –– these could be healthy for your own needs, but you can’t speak about what’s healthiest for me.

Gabby Lozano, Deputy Opinion Editor

As a Northern Virginia native and dessert connoisseur, I appreciate fellow Northern Virginia native Christina Tosi’s attempt to push the boundaries when it comes to childhood nostalgia and dessert. However, that being said, aside from its aesthetic storefront and logo, Milk Bar fails to deliver a dessert that is worth the semi-steep price. If you’re eager to taste disappointment try their crack pie; it tasted like straight sugar with no nuanced elements, such as variety of texture or flavor. Second, the compost cookies’ price did not match their mundane flavor. Sure, they tasted good, but this idea of dumping chips and pretzels into your cookie dough is an ordinary practice that Tosi capitalizes on.

I understand my comments don’t mean anything, considering Tosi’s extreme success and my status as another broke college student, but I expected more from Milk Bar, especially after watching her episode on Chef’s Table. Her story inspired me and filled my head with images of sweet, crunchy and whimsical desserts that would please my palate. I arrived at the dessert spot with high hopes and left with an empty stomach and low spirits. Please Christina Tosi, if you’re reading this, energize your sweets — I want to give you another chance.

Anna-Dmitry Muratova, Deputy Managing Editor

If you haven’t tried Buddha Bodai vegan BBQ meat, you’re missing out on knowing what heaven tastes like.

Arvind Sriram, Sports Editor

Honestly, potatoes are probably the most underrated and most versatile food. Mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes, roasted potatoes, baked potatoes, French fries, potato chips, hash browns and more! They could be a side dish, a main dish, breakfast, and its brother, sweet potatoes, are just as versatile. Don’t sleep on potatoes.

