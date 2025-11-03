More people are moving back in with their parents, Wagner study finds

An NYU Wagner study found that more 24 to 29-year-olds are moving back with their parents, particularly among Black and Hispanic communities, which researchers said can worsen their “prospects for upward mobility.”

The three researchers analyzed 3.5 million U.S. Census Bureau annual demographics surveys from 2006 to 2019. They found that within the 1.3% general increase among 24 to 29-year-olds who made a “boomerang move” — meaning they moved back in with their parents after living independently — Black adults saw a 2.4% increase and Hispanic adults saw a 3.6% increase over the documented period.

“While a boomerang move can be a necessary and positive step for an individual, our findings show that for many, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, it can come at the cost of economic mobility,” NYU Wagner professor Sewin Chan said in the press release.

The researchers cross-evaluated education, race and parental income with individuals’ likelihood of moving back with their parents. They found that people from lower-income families are more likely to move back with their parents, especially if the move would mean staying in their city. While white adults boomeranged significantly more than any other demographic in 2006, however, Black adults now boomerang around 0.5% more than white adults and Hispanic adults boomerang at a very similar rate to white adults.

The percentage of Black adults who boomeranged to somewhere with an unemployment rate 1% higher than their previous location saw around a 0.35% increase. Hispanic adults saw a 0.15% increase, white adults saw a 0.25% increase and Asian and Pacific Islander adults saw 0.15% increase, collectively indicating that more people who boomerang are frequently moving to places with worse labor markets.

Chan said that the decision is often caused by a recent life change, such as job loss or separation. He said that the boomeranging can perpetuate location-based economic disparities, while increasing financial strain and emotional stress.

“What’s at stake, as I see it, is the fundamental pathway to independence and economic stability,” Chan said. “Place-based policies that aim to improve economic opportunities and reduce inequality in all areas are more critical than ever.”

