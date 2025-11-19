Langone researchers use app to treat migraines

Langone neurological researchers are studying the effectiveness of a smartphone app that uses muscle relaxation to reduce migraine-related disabilities, helping the over 1.2 million migraine patients that U.S. emergency rooms see yearly.

The app, RELAXaHEAD — which uses a symptom reporting diary and deep-breathing session audio files — guides patients through progressive muscle relaxation, a therapy involving the easing of muscle tension to reduce stress and migraine frequency. Conducted in the department of neurology, the study analyzed data over the course of three years after recruiting 69 Langone emergency department patients between the ages of 18 and 65. Participants were randomized into two groups — the experimental group being asked to use the app’s PMR audio resources for 60 days and the control group using it as a daily symptom reporting diary.

Results showed significant differences in Migraine Disability Assessment Scale points, with the PMR group having nearly double the number of respondents improve by five or more points. Researchers also studied variations of the app’s use, analyzing results between the control group as well as low and high PMR-use groups.

“I envisioned offering PMR to patients on a scale accessible manner over 10 years ago,” lead researcher Mia Minen said in an interview with WSN. “The app has been in testing as we continue to refine it over time.”

As part of a longer five-year study to evaluate the app’s effectiveness in primary care settings, the free app is available as a primary care research product before the study is complete and potentially licensed.

“What I really like about the behavioral therapy is that it gives patients the skills that they’ll have for life, and migraine is a chronic condition that can wax and wane over one’s lifetime,” Minen said.

Minen said the app is also a way to promote women’s health research, since migraines disproportionately affect 18% of women compared to 6% of men, and a lot of women with childbearing potential have limited options for medication.

“Certain medications have side effects or they are contraindicated, so the really nice thing about the relaxation is that it can be done alone without any medication,” Minen said.

