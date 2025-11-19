Adams to make Elizabeth Street Garden a public park

For more than a decade, Elizabeth Street Garden has been an emblem of debate over what New Yorkers will sacrifice for affordability. Yearslong legal battles culminated in a decision over the summer to build housing units within 30 minutes of the garden, rather than in place of it — leaving advocates with a wave of temporary relief. But after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani declared victory earlier this month, the discourse reemerged.

Mamdani said during his campaign that he would revive plans to build senior housing on the garden’s lot to meet “the urgent need” of New Yorkers — a promise met with frustration from many of its patrons who voted for him. But last week, Mayor Eric Adams announced his final push to follow through on plans for the garden: turning it into a public park.

The garden will be government-owned and open to the public after the city spent 12 years attempting to replace the space with affordable housing. Adams initially supported building more than 100 senior housing units on the garden, but struck a deal with Council Member Christopher Marte in June to stop the redevelopment.

Jon Chan, a 10-year Nolita resident who voted for Mamdani, told WSN that the garden offers a convenient space to meet with friends.

“I really love this garden, it’s really hard to find green space, especially in this neighborhood,” Chan said. “I’m a really big supporter of his policies and what he wants to do for affordability, but I would really miss this place too, if it were to go away.”

A Nov. 3 letter from citywide administrative services commissioner Louis Molina said that because the site is now public space, Mamdani would need approval from the state legislature to build housing on it. Mamdani said that Adams’ new plan makes it “nearly impossible” for him to meet his promise of building affordable housing for seniors on the lot, while keeping about 16,000 square feet of green space.

Marte’s plan stipulates that the city will build over 620 affordable homes at three alternative sites nearby, but has the right to build on the garden if the developments fall through. But with two of the sites still lacking developers, it’s unclear if the plans are viable.

The garden received multiple eviction notices between October 2024 and May 2025 that faced delays in court following a slew of legal actions from advocates and the garden owner’s son, Joseph Reiver.

“There are all these open spaces like parking lots and random lots where nothing’s happening,” Ellora Praharaji, an avid visitor of the garden and Mamdani supporter, told WSN. “Those should be repurposed, not a green space like this that is so vital for the neighborhood.”

In April, hundreds of artists, musicians and community members protested the city’s plans to demolish the garden. The event came after a February lawsuit sought to protect the garden under the Visual Artists Rights Act, which would cement its status as part of the city’s cultural environment.

Created in 1991 on city-leased land, the former junkyard was turned into a public sculpture gallery by Allan Reiver in 2005. Since then, the garden has become the site of weekly community events and gained a prominent patronage as a unique green space for New Yorkers.



“I’m here almost every day,” Chan said. “This space has become something really important for me, especially working from home, not being able to go out to other places.”

Eva Mundo contributed reporting.

Contact Natalie Deoragh at ndeoragh@nyunews.com.