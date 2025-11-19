New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Zachary Karp for WSN)
Tandon kicks off new game design lab
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Langone researchers use app to treat migraines
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Adams to make Elizabeth Street Garden a public park
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Students say NYU safety alerts still fall short
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Langone researchers find drug to combat congenital heart block
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: JFK’s grandson to run for Congress, and other top stories across NYC
(Fiona Clifford-Fotopoulos for WSN)
Lawmakers rally to tax the rich in Union Square
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Flights canceled at major airports, and other top stories across NYC
Outside a polling site on Election Day. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Hope and potential’: What Election Day looks like on campus
(John Bush for WSN)
Langone study maps how neurons stabilize memories
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Matt Salacuse, illustration by Maryam Lootah)
Beyond NYU: Turning life’s errors into humor
(Courtesy of Niko McCarty)
Beyond NYU: Leaving Caltech for a career in journalism
(Courtesy of Stolen Gin, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: When 5 music majors combine forces for a ‘good time’
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Kyra Reilley and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s ignorance isn’t bliss  
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
Opinion: Overpolicing won’t fix Washington Square Park
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Off Topic: Having a boyfriend isn’t embarrassing, but Vogue’s new direction is
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: The teenage gambling epidemic needs an intervention
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Editorial: The work has just begun
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: When it comes to contract faculty, NYU has no ‘peers’
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Guest Essay: Mamdani’s win strengthens our fight for gender equality
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Off Topic: Sports can’t stay fair when betting drives the game
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Staff Recs: Sports media
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s basketball snatches thrilling wins, cross country excels and more
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Sydney
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU men’s soccer looks back on a tough season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
In the Huddle: Josephine Dziedzic on running track & field and cross country at NYU
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
The NYU students behind Mamdani’s historic win
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
As demolition looms, Chelsea residents stand their ground
(John Bush for WSN)
Stocking for success: Mini-fridge staples every student needs
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
6 Brooklyn neighborhoods in outfits
(Nicole Marban for WSN)
New eats near NYU: This taco spot aims to meet a ‘higher standard’
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
‘The New York Sari’ brings a meaningful depiction of the garment to NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
#NYCSampleSale: The door to discounted luxury
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Behind the scenes, student costume designers turn fabrics into personality
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ditch Big Food for these local restaurants
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
New eats near NYU: What to eat at Time Out Market Union Square
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘We’ve been through this before’: Why LGBTQ+ history matters
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
Students study on the newly renovated first floor of Bobst Library. The renovations include new couches, blue carpeting and updated lighting fixtures.
Ranked: The best Bobst floors for studying
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Courtesy of Sony Pictures)
‘Nuremberg’ echoes its cinematic predecessors
(Courtesy of NYU)
When anyone can be a rapper, Mickey Factz trains a different type of artist
(Courtesy of Warp Records)
Review: Danny Brown fully reignites his passion on ‘Stardust’
(Courtesy of Black Bear)
Review: Sydney Sweeney punches up in the lackluster ‘Christy’
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A feminist thriller, a tale of art forgery and more
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Classics that your syllabus forgot
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Your next read, based on your NYU school
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Colleen Hoover is killing book-to-movie adaptations
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ fails to up the ante
(Courtesy of Arab Film Distribution)
‘The Land’ reckons with powerlessness
(Courtesy of True Panther Records)
Review: Oklou’s deluxe album punctuates her previous success
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Review: Rosalía ascends to divine musicianship on ‘LUX’
(Courtesy of Stephen Fealy)
Q&A: NYU sophomore dives deep into ‘optimistic’ EP
(Courtesy of Dance Theater of Harlem)
Q&A: Center for Ballet visiting scholar on ballet’s evolution
Stella Adler alumni Naomi Orange, Valentina Avila and Valentine Alvarado. (Courtesy of Fruit Fly Theatre Co)
Q&A: Stella Adler alumni on forming their own theater company
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Broadway’s leading ladies
(Courtesy of Dylan Kloner)
Q&A: Reality TV makes good theater
The cast of “DISTANCE FROM THE DREAM: Songs to Face a Vanishing America” at rehearsal. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
Tisch New Theatre’s cabaret for change
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Review: ‘Everyday Rebellions’ creates unlikely comparisons
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries
Moses Aina’s piece “Reclaiming My Body.” (Courtesy of Moses Aina)
Tisch alum redefines Black transgender art
(Jada Nakagawa for WSN)
New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Ivy Chan, Krish Dev, Julianna Lindo and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Comfort places
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
(Ivy Chan, Krish Dev, Julianna Lindo and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Comfort places
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Courtesy of PRNEWS.IO)
SPONSORED: Winter break escape: A road trip from NYC to Washington, D.C.
Adams to make Elizabeth Street Garden a public park

His decision upends Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s plan to build affordable housing on the lot.
Natalie Deoragh, Deputy News Editor
November 19, 2025
Ruhi Joshi
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)

For more than a decade, Elizabeth Street Garden has been an emblem of debate over what New Yorkers will sacrifice for affordability. Yearslong legal battles culminated in a decision over the summer to build housing units within 30 minutes of the garden, rather than in place of it — leaving advocates with a wave of temporary relief. But after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani declared victory earlier this month, the discourse reemerged. 

Mamdani said during his campaign that he would revive plans to build senior housing on the garden’s lot to meet “the urgent need” of New Yorkers — a promise met with frustration from many of its patrons who voted for him. But last week, Mayor Eric Adams announced his final push to follow through on plans for the garden: turning it into a public park.

The garden will be government-owned and open to the public after the city spent 12 years attempting to replace the space with affordable housing. Adams initially supported building more than 100 senior housing units on the garden, but struck a deal with Council Member Christopher Marte in June to stop the redevelopment.

Jon Chan, a 10-year Nolita resident who voted for Mamdani, told WSN that the garden offers a convenient space to meet with friends. 

“I really love this garden, it’s really hard to find green space, especially in this neighborhood,” Chan said. “I’m a really big supporter of his policies and what he wants to do for affordability, but I would really miss this place too, if it were to go away.” 

 A Nov. 3 letter from citywide administrative services commissioner Louis Molina said that because the site is now public space, Mamdani would need approval from the state legislature to build housing on it. Mamdani said that Adams’ new plan makes it “nearly impossible” for him to meet his promise of building affordable housing for seniors on the lot, while keeping about 16,000 square feet of green space.  

Marte’s plan stipulates that the city will build over 620 affordable homes at three alternative sites nearby, but has the right to build on the garden if the developments fall through. But with two of the sites still lacking developers, it’s unclear if the plans are viable. 

The garden received multiple eviction notices between October 2024 and May 2025 that faced delays in court following a slew of legal actions from advocates and the garden owner’s son, Joseph Reiver. 

“There are all these open spaces like parking lots and random lots where nothing’s happening,” Ellora Praharaji, an avid visitor of the garden and Mamdani supporter, told WSN. “Those should be repurposed, not a green space like this that is so vital for the neighborhood.” 

In April, hundreds of artists, musicians and community members protested the city’s plans to demolish the garden. The event came after a February lawsuit sought to protect the garden under the Visual Artists Rights Act, which would cement its status as part of the city’s cultural environment.  

Created in 1991 on city-leased land, the former junkyard was turned into a public sculpture gallery by Allan Reiver in 2005. Since then, the garden has become the site of weekly community events and gained a prominent patronage as a unique green space for New Yorkers.

“I’m here almost every day,” Chan said. “This space has become something really important for me, especially working from home, not being able to go out to other places.”

Eva Mundo contributed reporting.

Contact Natalie Deoragh at ndeoragh@nyunews.com.

Print this Story