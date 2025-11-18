Langone researchers find drug to combat congenital heart block

NYU Langone researchers identified a drug last month that prevents congenital heart block in newborns, the first effective preventative therapy for the disease.

Researchers sought a solution for infants who inherit congenital heart block, a rare disorder caused by harmful anti-SSA/Ro antibodies passed down from pregnant mothers. Children with the disorder typically have to wear a permanent pacemaker to moniter their slowed heart rate. The preliminary study found that administering an antibody inhibitor called rozanolixizumab prevented harmful antibodies from reaching the fetus, suggesting that it is feasible for a treatment drug.

“Even though it’s rare, it’s highly fatal — it’s devastating when it happens,” Langone rheumatology fellow Philip Carlucci told WSN. “Now that we have this therapy, it’s incredibly important to study it, because we can fix it.”

The study focused on one pregnant woman with an autoimmune disorder associated with high levels of anti-SSA/Ro antibodies. Between weeks 14 to 28 of the mother’s pregnancy when the fetus’s heart is most vulnerable, the researchers injected her with rozanolixizumab. After the treatment, the mother’s levels of antibodies dropped by half and prevented her child from developing a congenital heart block. The mother also did not experience serious side effects and her child was delivered at 37 weeks with no heart complications.

This marks the first successful usage of the drug to prevent congenital heart blocks in fetuses, though it is currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat another chronic autoimmune disorder, myasthenia gravis, which causes muscle weakness.

The study inspired a new multicenter trial which will enroll pregnant women who previously had a child with congenital heart block.

“We’re also trying to identify factors in pregnant women that might give us a clue into who’s at risk of having this problem,” Carlucci said. “We can then maybe apply this therapy to women who maybe have never had an affected child.”

