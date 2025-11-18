Langone study maps how neurons stabilize memories

NYU Langone researchers identified the connections between neurons that store sensory details and keep memories stable, furthering scientists’ understanding of conditions such as Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia and post traumatic stress disorder.

In the October study, researchers observed how mice use their sense of smell and navigation abilities. They focused on links from an area of the brain called the lateral entorhinal cortex — or LEC — that correlates experiences at a location with sensory elements, such as appearance or odor. Pathways from the LEC to the CA3 region of the hippocampus, which stores memories, are critical when mapping and learning how to navigate new places.

Researchers found that when an individual is able to integrate more sensory information into their memories, the pathways will be stronger and the memory will be more accurate.

“I remember Times Square as sounds, sights, smells — trying to navigate out of Times Square,” Keelin O’Neil, Ph.D. candidate and author of the study, told WSN. “The association of different inputs or information coming in from different sources ends up amplifying within this region that we looked at.”

The LEC pathway fires signals at the CA3 region when memories are built, with some stimulating activity in the area and others inhibiting it to strike a stabilizing balance. When LEC cues trigger signals to be fired, the CA3 neurons are reactivated and the memory is stabilized. The neurons’ repeated reactivation, as would happen with a high-sensory environment, is what strengthens memory over time.

The researchers said that one of the most surprising parts of the study was how influential small signals can be. When one neuron fires, it releases neurotransmitters that bind to receptors on adjacent neurons, changing their likelihood of firing. This creates an amplification effect, where even one small sensory signal can significantly influence memory stability.

“You boost up every step of the way, which is why we get this big impact even though the individual input from those cells is rather small,” said Vincent Robert, a research fellow who worked on the study. “That’s why I would say, ‘Don’t ignore the little guy.’”

Grossman professor and study author Jayeeta Basu said that the study’s findings have implications for memory disorders, such as schizophrenia and PTSD. Both conditions impair an individual’s ability to distinguish between different contexts — as if someone conflated an explosion in a warzone and a balloon popping at a party.

“This really sets the stage for people to ask questions about what happens now with pathology,” O’Neil said. “We’ve laid the circuit out in a normal brain. Now when we break the circuit, we can go and say, ‘How are these impacted in something that maybe a doctor would be interested in?’ We have this really good foundation to compare it to.”

