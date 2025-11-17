Lawmakers rally to tax the rich in Union Square

Over 100 New Yorkers rallied in Union Square Park Sunday afternoon, urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to back Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s proposals for universal child care, free buses and affordable housing by raising taxes on corporations and high-income residents.

The event, organized by groups including the New York City Democratic Socialists of America, featured speeches from city comptroller Brad Lander, local community board chair and Gallatin alum Andrea Gordillo and several other city representatives and union leaders. Protesters rallied at the park for around two hours starting at noon, holding signs that read “TAX THE RICH! Fund Child Care!” while chanting “Keep families in NYC,” calling on state lawmakers to support tax hikes for residents who make $1 million annually.

“It’s completely backwards, the way money is actually spent,” Shane, a protester who declined to provide his last name out of safety concerns, told WSN. “That’s because of the way that the working class are disenfranchised from real political involvement — it’s going to take an upending of the current system to get our needs met as working-class people.”

Jabari Brisport, a New York state senator who chairs a committee on welfare policies, demanded that Hochul follow through with her endorsement of Mamdani by supporting his affordability proposals when they reach the state legislature. He cited that Hochul vetoed the Universal Childcare Act in 2021 — which aimed to offer free childcare at a $5 billion cost — claiming the price was too steep, despite initially supporting the bill.

Mamdani’s free child care for those aged six weeks to five years old — which he said would save families about $22,500 per year — is estimated to cost the city around $6 billion annually and aims to make working more accessible for parents, while increasing wages for child care staff. He also proposed giving families a free “NYC Baby Basket,” which includes daily essential products such as diapers, baby wipes and post-partum depression care.

“Capitalists tell us it is impossible to raise taxes,” Eon Tyrell Huntley, who ran for New York State Assembly in 2024, said at the rally. “We check the numbers. We know they’re wrong. We will not be priced out of our communities.”

To compensate for his policies, Mamdani proposed a 5.9% tax rate — a 2% raise — on residents who make over $1 million per year, and said he would increase corporate taxes from 7.25% to 11.5%. The new rates could generate $4 billion and $5 billion in revenue, respectively, to fund free buses, universal child care and a rent freeze for 1 million rent-stabilized units.

However, both tax proposals would require state-level approval. Hochul, who received major donations from real estate developers during her 2022 election, remains persistent in not increasing taxes despite her endorsement of Mamdani, due to fear that New York’s wealthiest residents would leave.

“Kathy Hochul said she wanted to work with the entire state legislature on universal child care, and then fought against our proposals in the budget,” Brisport said. “Now I’ve seen her tell Zohran that she wants to work with him on universal child care — I just want you to know, Kathy Hochul, if you get a third strike, you’re out.”

The protest went without major interference and had limited police presence.

NYC-DSA member Magdalena Morańda believes that even after Mamdani — who had more than 100,000 volunteer canvassers — has secured the mayoral seat, it is still critical that New Yorkers raise awareness about his affordability and child care agenda. She said NYC-DSA will continue organizing community actions and encouraged the crowd to join in on its efforts.

“This election, we made history,” Gordillo, who ran for city council earlier this year, said at the rally. “You all divided the establishment and transformed politics and remade the electorate. And we’re here to say we’re not finished making history. We’re only getting started.”

Along with several other speakers, Gordillo emphasized that Mamdani will likely face turmoil in Albany given the strong opposing stances of city billionaires. Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the Tisch family and NYU megadonor Kenneth Langone, among several other billionaires, collectively spent more than $40 million to counter Mamdani’s campaign — and can easily spend more to lobby against his policies.

On Friday, a source disclosed that Hochul might increase corporate taxes to supplement the state budget shortfall amid potential federal cuts, after President Donald Trump vowed to halt state and city funding if Mamdani won. New York state is currently projected to accumulate a $34.3 billion deficit between now and 2029.

“We can start here in New York,” Federal Unionists Network member Carson Raslan-Yates said during the rally. “We can hold the rich accountable, and we can start the movement that roots out the corruption and build a society where working people can live dignified lives.”

Contact Fiona Clifford-Fotopoulos at [email protected].