City Scoop: JFK’s grandson to run for Congress, and other top stories across NYC

JFK’s grandson to run for U.S. House seat

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, announced on Instagram that he will run for New York City’s 12th congressional district in the 2026 U.S. House of Representatives election. If successful, he will replace Rep. Jerry Nadler, who will not run for reelection next year after three decades of service.

The 32-year-old Democrat, known for his social media political commentary, has gained over 800,000 TikTok and 170,000 X followers for his videos ranging from policy explanations to criticism of his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., currently U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and a longtime vaccine skeptic.

Over the summer, Schlossberg announced his support for then-mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. The two politicians, who are both millennials with a prominent social media presence, have publicly urged the Democratic Party to take more aggressive stances against President Donald Trump.

“If Zohran Mamdani and I have anything in common, it’s that we are both trying to be authentic versions of ourselves and meet people where they are and communicate with people in New York City and be present and show up for people,” Schlossberg said. “The only race I know how to run is my own.”

Schlossberg worked as a staff assistant at the U.S. Department of State before joining Vogue in 2024 as a political correspondent during the presidential election. New York City’s 12th congressional district, which encompasses the Upper East Side, Upper West Side and some of Midtown, is made up of mostly Democratic voters and one of the country’s wealthiest neighborhoods, with a median household income of $147,255.

City Council to turn Queens industrial lots into over 14,000 homes

The New York City Council unanimously approved a plan to turn an industrial area in Queens into nearly 15,000 apartments on Wednesday, aiming to address the city’s growing affordable housing crisis.

OneLIC will include 4,350 income-restricted units and plans to rezone 54 blocks of Long Island City, which currently houses various warehouses and parking lots. The plan requires $650 million for projects such as building a new waterfront esplanade, upgrading sewers and repairing NYCHA Queensbridge Houses.

The plan comes as New York City’s vacancy rate sits at 1.4%, making housing a top issue during the mayoral election. While many community members support the plan, others, including the Western Queens Community Land Trust’s board, worry about gentrification.

“We wish the plan had been focused from the get-go on true infrastructure and affordability needs, driven by data and community input — rather than originating as a rezoning,” said Jenny Dubnau, co-chair of the trust’s board.

ICE scouts Staten Island site to hold immigrant detainees

The Trump administration surveyed a Coast Guard facility in Staten Island as a potential site to hold people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

It is unclear whether the agents have determined that the Coast Guard facility, Fort Wadsworth, is an acceptable site to hold detainees, or if they are continuing to search for other locations.

“The site is not suitable to house migrants,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said. “We’ve made this very clear, both publicly and privately, and we do not anticipate any such plans.”

Fort Wadsworth, which overlooks the New York Bay, is one of the oldest military sites in the United States and only a 30-minute drive from 26 Federal Plaza, where most immigrants in the city are processed.

If the base is selected, many immigrants from the city will no longer be transported to jails or detention facilities in New Jersey, upstate New York or Pennsylvania. Instead, the increased housing would allow ICE to hold detainees in the city.

In 2023, the Biden administration, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul also explored the site as a shelter for asylum seekers entering through New York City, but the plan never came to fruition.

Contact Natalie Deoragh at [email protected].