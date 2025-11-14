New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
NYU revamps Courant Institute
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Tensions flare as College Dems claim Reps hijacked club meeting
(Max Van Hosen and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
The Soapbox: Stampedes in Ghana, bridge collapse in China and bird flu in Spain
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
SGA urges stronger safeguards for Black students
(Lauren Sanchez for WSN)
NYU ‘recovered’ from research funding cuts
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Flights canceled at major airports, and other top stories across NYC
Outside a polling site on Election Day. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Hope and potential’: What Election Day looks like on campus
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Your 2025 ballot, broken down
(Leena Ahmed for WSN)
19 arrested in Washington Square Park drug bust
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: 2 men die in Brooklyn flash floods, and other top stories across NYC
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
NYU revamps Courant Institute
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Tensions flare as College Dems claim Reps hijacked club meeting
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
SGA urges stronger safeguards for Black students
(Lauren Sanchez for WSN)
NYU ‘recovered’ from research funding cuts
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Faculty win right to legal aid in discrimination investigations
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Matt Salacuse, illustration by Maryam Lootah)
Beyond NYU: Turning life’s errors into humor
(Courtesy of Niko McCarty)
Beyond NYU: Leaving Caltech for a career in journalism
(Courtesy of Stolen Gin, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: When 5 music majors combine forces for a ‘good time’
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: The teenage gambling epidemic needs an intervention
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy
(Courtesy of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
Off Topic: The First Amendment stops at the Pentagon’s gates
New York City Transit employees pump water out of the A Line at Dyckman Street in Nov. 2012. (Courtesy photo by Patrick Cashin)
Opinion: NYC can’t handle the rain
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: When it comes to contract faculty, NYU has no ‘peers’
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Editorial: The work has just begun
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: When it comes to contract faculty, NYU has no ‘peers’
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Guest Essay: Mamdani’s win strengthens our fight for gender equality
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: The teenage gambling epidemic needs an intervention
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Off Topic: Sports can’t stay fair when betting drives the game
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: AI should not be used to exploit loneliness
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Sydney
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU men’s soccer looks back on a tough season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
In the Huddle: Josephine Dziedzic on running track & field and cross country at NYU
Head coach Scott Waddell and the team get hyped up before the game. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A bittersweet Senior Day for NYU’s soccer teams
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s and women’s basketball open seasons, wrestling clinches a narrow win and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s and women’s basketball open seasons, wrestling clinches a narrow win and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s volleyball wins twice at Tear It Up, men’s and women’s cross country in action and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Golf closes out fall season, volleyball competes in UAA Round Robin #2 and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country storms to first place, tennis closes out ITA Regionals and other news
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
In the Huddle: Josephine Dziedzic on running track & field and cross country at NYU
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Sydney
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, the U.K. and Washington, D.C.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
‘The New York Sari’ brings a meaningful depiction of the garment to NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
#NYCSampleSale: The door to discounted luxury
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Behind the scenes, student costume designers turn fabrics into personality
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘We’ve been through this before’: Why LGBTQ+ history matters
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
‘The New York Sari’ brings a meaningful depiction of the garment to NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
#NYCSampleSale: The door to discounted luxury
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Behind the scenes, student costume designers turn fabrics into personality
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
6 ways to style a cardigan this fall
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ditch Big Food for these local restaurants
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
New eats near NYU: What to eat at Time Out Market Union Square
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A ‘nous’ bistro rethinks French culinary conventions
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘We’ve been through this before’: Why LGBTQ+ history matters
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
Students study on the newly renovated first floor of Bobst Library. The renovations include new couches, blue carpeting and updated lighting fixtures.
Ranked: The best Bobst floors for studying
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Colleen Hoover is killing book-to-movie adaptations
(Courtesy of True Panther Records)
Review: Oklou’s deluxe album punctuates her previous success
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ fails to up the ante
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries
(Courtesy of Dance Theater of Harlem)
Q&A: Center for Ballet visiting scholar on ballet’s evolution
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Classics that your syllabus forgot
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Your next read, based on your NYU school
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A fantasy with magical creatures, two stream-of-consciousness novels and more
(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Colleen Hoover is killing book-to-movie adaptations
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ fails to up the ante
(Courtesy of Arab Film Distribution)
‘The Land’ reckons with powerlessness
(Courtesy of NEON)
Review: Art speaks where words can’t in ‘Sentimental Value’
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: ‘Bugonia’ boldly denounces the hive mind
(Courtesy of True Panther Records)
Review: Oklou’s deluxe album punctuates her previous success
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Review: Rosalía ascends to divine musicianship on ‘LUX’
(Courtesy of Stephen Fealy)
Q&A: NYU sophomore dives deep into ‘optimistic’ EP
(Courtesy of Autumn De Wilde)
Review: Florence + the Machine emerges from trauma on ‘Everybody Scream’
(Courtesy of Big Hassle)
Review: Alice Phoebe Lou chooses simple intimacy on ‘Oblivion’
(Courtesy of Dance Theater of Harlem)
Q&A: Center for Ballet visiting scholar on ballet’s evolution
Stella Adler alumni Naomi Orange, Valentina Avila and Valentine Alvarado. (Courtesy of Fruit Fly Theatre Co)
Q&A: Stella Adler alumni on forming their own theater company
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Broadway’s leading ladies
(Courtesy of Dylan Kloner)
Q&A: Reality TV makes good theater
The cast of “DISTANCE FROM THE DREAM: Songs to Face a Vanishing America” at rehearsal. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
Tisch New Theatre’s cabaret for change
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries
Moses Aina’s piece “Reclaiming My Body.” (Courtesy of Moses Aina)
Tisch alum redefines Black transgender art
(Jada Nakagawa for WSN)
New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
‘Beetles, Cats, Clouds’ challenges patriarchal manga tropes
The Beverage Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Beverage Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Welcome home, class of 2029
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Beverage Bundling
Beverage Bundling
Cartoon: The 'enlightened' centrist
Cartoon: The ‘enlightened’ centrist
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
Cartoon: The 'enlightened' centrist
Cartoon: The ‘enlightened’ centrist
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
On the Street: Passage of Time
On the Street: Passage of Time
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Reflections
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
Beverage Bundling
Beverage Bundling
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
What's your dream job?
What’s your dream job?
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Courtesy of PRNEWS.IO)
SPONSORED: Winter break escape: A road trip from NYC to Washington, D.C.
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

The Soapbox: Stampedes in Ghana, bridge collapse in China and bird flu in Spain

The Soapbox is a weekly column by WSN covering major news developments at NYU’s campuses and study away sites abroad. Global consciousness for a global university.
Eva Mundo, Deputy News Editor
November 14, 2025
(Max Van Hosen and Kyra Reilley for WSN)

In Ghana, two stampedes kill six people and injure dozens

Two military recruitment exercises in Kumasi and Accra led to separate stampedes that killed at least six people and wounded dozens on Wednesday, causing a temporary suspension of events. 

The Ghana Armed Forces said in a broadcast statement that the Accra stampede occurred around  6:20 a.m. when a surge of applicants “breached security protocols and rushed” into the El-Wak Sports Stadium ahead of scheduled screenings.

“We witnessed a sad event today, we encountered a disaster,” President John Mahama told TRT World

Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene confirmed that Kumasi’s stampede occurred at Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where at least five recruits, who are now receiving medical care, suffered “severe injuries.” 

Mahama previously mandated that the recruitment drives be open to the public to provide young people with equal access to join the military. As Ghana battles youth unemployment rates of roughly 39% — and nearly 68% of employed youth work in low-paying, short-term “vulnerable jobs” — the recruitments often attract large crowds of young people. 

Later that day, the president arrived at 37 Military Hospital in Accra, where 28 people sought medical treatment. Six have died, five are in the Intensive Care Unit and 12 remain in critical condition. Military officials said that families of the deceased are being contacted and that they will continue to monitor the situation.  

In China, residents are safe after bridge collapse

No casualties were reported after the newly built Hongqi Bridge partially collapsed following a landslide in China’s southwest Sichuan province. 

Authorities closed the nearly 2,500-foot bridge — which was completed in January and is part of a national highway that connects to Tibet — on Monday, after cracks were found on surrounding roads and slopes. By Tuesday afternoon, the landslide’s worsening conditions led to the partial collapse, officials said. 

One truck was on the bridge at the time of the collapse, though the driver was rescued successfully, according to Chinese media.

The construction comes during a surge of hundreds of bridge projects in China, many of which have piled up debt despite the use of government loans. The incident follows the northwest Shanghai-Qinghai railway collapse in August over a major river, which killed at least 12 workers and left four missing.

A detour is now in place, and it is unclear when the bridge will reopen, according to government officials. 

In Spain, all poultry confined due to rising bird flu 

The Spanish Agriculture Ministry ordered all free-range poultry farms to immediately confine their birds on Thursday as a preventive measure against rising bird flu cases.

The new measure expands on others imposed last week, which required poultry in high-risk areas to be confined indoors. Its policies also ban breeding poultry outdoors, sharing water sources with wild birds and raising ducks and geese alongside other species. Spain has locked down about 1,200 high-risk municipalities since Monday, and has seen 14 bird flu outbreaks on farms this year.

“In Spain, it has been proven that there are a lot of birds migrating in humid areas,” the ministry said in a statement. “The measure tries to avoid that poultry can be in contact with migrating birds that carry the virus.”

Officials also said that they can grant permission to keep domestic birds outdoors “if contact with wild birds can be effectively prevented using some type of enclosure or device.” Interested farmers can apply for permission through their county agriculture office if they meet the given requirements.

Concerns have spiked across Europe and the United States, where about seven million farmed birds have died of bird flu since September. Countries including Ireland, France, England, Belgium and the Netherlands have already taken steps to address risks as birds migrate to Europe for the winter. Germany stands as the most affected EU country this season, with 58 of the 136 reported outbreaks across the continent. 

Contact Eva Mundo at [email protected].

Print this Story