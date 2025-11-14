Tensions flare as College Dems claim Reps hijacked club meeting

NYU’s College Democrats said they were “forced” to end their weekly meeting early last week after members of the College Republicans disrupted the event, just a few days before the two clubs’ biannual debate was canceled last-minute.

In a Thursday Instagram statement, the College Democrats claimed that College Republicans showed up to the club’s meeting with intentions to “disrupt and provoke” its members. They said the group sat at the back of the room and projected loud noises from a speaker, laughing at and interrupting the discussions its members disagreed with. After the meeting, College Democrats reached out to NYU, informing it of the incident.”

“The university reviewed the situation independently and indefinitely postponed the interclub debates,” College Democrats said in the Instagram post. “We support that decision. No meaningful exchange of ideas can happen in an environment where students feel unsafe or at risk of harassment.”

The post detailed that College Republicans members allegedly likened the Democrats’ endorsement of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to their support of a “second holocaust.” CAS junior and College Republicans President Ryan Leonard denied the claim, saying that one member of his group told Democrats to “cool it with the antisemitic remarks,” but the conversation was unrelated.

College Democrats also said the Republicans posted a “non-consensual” image of the interference on social media and liked comments “sexualizing and harassing” a member of the club. The post depicted Leonard addressing the member, with a caption reading that “only FOUR PEOPLE had shown up” to the club’s meeting. Leonard told WSN it was the group’s way of “joking around.”

“We think that all perspectives are important, and we wanted to show up to say hello and have an open conversation,” Leonard said in an interview. “There were multiple witnesses there from both sides who have said that there was no harassment, no verbal attacks, no playing noises.”

The university is reviewing the incident and temporarily canceled the debate, which had initially been scheduled for Wednesday.

Hours after the Democrats’ statement, the College Republicans posted an image of a boxer standing over his opponent in a match, faces covered by the student groups’ logos, captioned “TOTAL COLLEGE REPUBLICANS VICTORY!” They claimed the opposing group “forced” the Politics Society, which organizes the debate, to craft debate questions favorable to them. Both the College Democrats and the Politics Society told WSN the accusation is untrue.

“We are concerned by Leonard’s comment that we did not offer College Republicans a chance to request changes to the debate topics,” Politics Society President Chloe Claytor told WSN in a statement. “We offered both sides the same opportunity to review and raise concerns about the topics beforehand … our goal is to be a non-partisan space for students.”

NYU is also meeting with the College Republicans as part of its evaluation, according to Leonard. College Democrats said in the statement they are “committed” to working with the university to resolve the situation and reinstate the debate.

“We have serious concerns about the conduct of the NYU College Republicans’ leadership,” the Democrats said. “NYU College Democrats remain committed to working with the University to resolve these issues and are ready to debate those who act in good faith and with respect.”

Contact Leena Ahmed at [email protected].