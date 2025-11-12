‘Grassy trees’ can help counter climate change, NYU scientists find

Scientists at NYU’s Department of Environmental Studies discovered an untapped potential among “grassy trees” — such as bamboo, banana and palm trees — to help ecosystems respond to climate change and recover from damage.

The October report analyzed data across 12 ecosystem types and identified grassy trees — known for growing quickly, like grass, while having a “tree-like canopy dominance” — as a way to restore climate-related damage. Unlike previous research that has notably overlooked these types of plants, the new grassy trees specification is vital to discovering more about how these plants offer natural “solutions for sustainability.”

“It’s a weird case where you can’t neatly classify them,” Aiyu Zheng, lead author of the study, told WSN. “When people survey forests, if they see palms or bamboos, they either get excluded from the survey or included as a separate category. It isn’t very consistent, and for doing large scale science analysis, you need consistent metrics and methods.”

The roles of these trees can vary depending on the context, region or ecosystem. The study highlighted the plants’ importance in generating income, food and exports for rural communities while remaining eco-friendly.

In many African countries where bamboo is a natural part of the ecosystem, there are regions suffering from reduced levels of farmland fertility — but planting bamboo was proven to help restore those issues while generating income. Banana trees shade gardens in Southeast Asia, supplying food and supporting incomes, and South Africa’s wetland biodiversity is sustained by its moriche palm.

“This work we published tried to showcase a lot of versatile aspects we could use them for, like solving plastic waste issues,” Zheng said. “They’re just a good thing and already working for so many places in the tropics, and what we do is simply put that together and showcase a story.”

Grassy trees are unique because they grow faster — consequently taking out carbon faster — and they are resilient to external disturbances. When storms hit coastal tropical regions, palm trees would be the first to grow back while helping reshape destroyed landscape.

