Tandon launches institute to advance urban planning

NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering launched the Urban Institute earlier this month, aiming to synthesize researchers’ efforts to create more accessible city design and mitigate the effects of natural disasters through advanced technology.

As cities around the world see growing populations, the institute, led by Tandon Dean Juan de Pablo, will primarily focus on climate, public health and city infrastructure, using artificial intelligence and data science to build urban planning tools. The institute is in the process of establishing “4+1” curricula, which would allow students to earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in five years.

“Our primary goal is to unite multiple academic disciplines across NYU to conduct research, educate the next generation of urban scholars and develop scientifically validated solutions for a future built around urban living,” Maurizio Porfiri, the institute’s inaugural director, said in a statement to WSN. “We are in the very early stages of discussions between the Center for Urban Science and Progress and the Civil and Urban Engineering department at Tandon to chart the future of the institute.”

Porfiri said that the initiative will focus on four areas of research — physical infrastructure, the natural environment, urban systems and the science of cities — partnering with community organizations and city governments to deepen their impact. Researchers will monitor urban flooding and scale traffic patterns to improve safety measures for construction workers.

The Urban Institute launch follows NYU’s announcement of a new Institute for Engineering Health, a Tandon and NYU Langone Health collaboration combining the fields of policy, engineering and health science to offer two new master’s degrees in Emerging Technology and Quantum Science and Technology.

