City Scoop: Flights canceled at major airports, and other top stories across NYC

Gov’t shutdown delays thousands of flights across NYC

New York City’s LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy and Newark airports are among the list of 40 airports across the country experiencing mass cancellations and delays. Six weeks into the government shutdown — the longest in U.S. history — these complications are part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s effort to alleviate pressures on air traffic controllers.

The senate took its first step toward ending the shutdown Sunday night, but the spending bill will still need to pass the House before operations resume.

Federal officials announced that air travel will be reduced by 4% across the 40 busiest travel hubs in the United States, with cuts beginning on Friday and increasing to 10% next week. Nearly 4,000 delays and over 1,300 cancellations occurred across New York City’s three airports between Friday and Sunday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said that easing complications from staff shortages to keep air travel safe was a main factor that drove these reductions. About 13,000 controllers and 50,000 TSA agents have been working without pay for over a month. Duffy said the FAA is still in need of an additional 2,000 air traffic controllers.

“We have more complaints from pilots about stress from air traffic controllers and more complaints about the lack of responsiveness from controllers,” Duffy said Friday morning.

Other major airports affected include Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago O’Hare and San Francisco International airports. Duffy had told Fox News on Friday afternoon that if the shutdown did not end “relatively soon,” the agency would begin to see fewer controllers showing up to work, and cuts could potentially increase to 20%.

Alleged gang members on trial for Brooklyn shooting

Five alleged Brooklyn biker gang members were brought in front of a court, facing 52 charges including attempted murder in the shooting in East Flatbush in April, the district attorney said in a Thursday press release.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that the five men were “variously charged” for attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Four of the defendants were arraigned on Wednesday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Herbert Moses, though the last man’s arraignment is waiting to transfer the jurisdiction to his home state of New Jersey.

The shooting in East Flatbush, in which three individuals were shot and wounded, occurred while the defendants were hosting an event near Utica Avenue and Foster Avenue. Rival gang members drove past during the event, sparking a dispute that quickly escalated, damaging an occupied vehicle and causing bystanders nearby to flee.

Despite high profile cases across the city like the West Indian Day parade shooting in September and the Brooklyn Bar shooting in August, this year New York City has seen its fewest shooting incidents and shooting victims in recorded history.

The defendants are set to return to court on Dec. 17.

Mamdani allies create nonprofit to fund proposals

Allies of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani started an organization to help fund his economic propositions, following his 8.8-point win in Tuesday’s mayoral election.

Building on the momentum that Mamdani’s campaign generated, Our Time for NYC, Inc. hopes to deliver on his promises to bring affordability to the city. Though not directly affiliated with the mayor-elect, the nonprofit has close ties to the Democratic Socialists of America’s New York chapter, and shares his values of free child care and buses, freezing the rent and building affordable homes.

Since Mamdani won, many have questioned how he will raise money and support for his ambitious goals — including securing billions in new income and corporate taxes. Though Gov. Kathy Hochul has already expressed support for Mamdani’s plans, his proposals will also require cooperation from the state government.

The nonprofit’s organizers said they will collaborate with community leaders, movement groups and unions to re-engage support. Executive Director Jeremy Freeman said the group will not accept corporate contributors — despite legally being able to accept unlimited contributions — and will disclose any donor who gives over $1,000 on their website.

“Our goal is to channel the energy of a volunteer base towards winning the affordability agenda,” Freeman said. “Doing so at this scale is unprecedented in New York City history.”

