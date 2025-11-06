New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Echo Chen for WSN)
‘Nobody feels secure’: NYU Shanghai to terminate 50 contract faculty positions
(Courtesy of Niko McCarty)
Beyond NYU: Leaving Caltech for a career in journalism
NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
NYU biologists study marine life aboard UAE research ship
The Jacobs Academic Building at the Tandon School of Engineering. (Samson Tu for WSN)
Tandon researchers advance eco-friendly infrared detectors
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Departments centralize under university life
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
Outside a polling site on Election Day. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Hope and potential’: What Election Day looks like on campus
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Your 2025 ballot, broken down
(Leena Ahmed for WSN)
19 arrested in Washington Square Park drug bust
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: 2 men die in Brooklyn flash floods, and other top stories across NYC
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Mamdani lands Jeffries’ endorsement, and other top stories across NYC
(Echo Chen for WSN)
Outside a polling site on Election Day. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Hope and potential’: What Election Day looks like on campus
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Opinion: What Mamdani’s win means to a daughter of immigrants
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Canvassing is the lifeblood of democracy
An illustration of Zohran Mamdani. (Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Editorial: The work has just begun
(Kiara Mujica and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Professors, give us the syllabus
The first floor of Bobst Library. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: NYU’s study spaces prioritize aesthetics over access
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Yezen Saadah for WSN)
Guest Essay: We condemn the actions and ideas that killed Charlie Kirk and their presence on our campus
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: What would you have us do instead?
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: AI should not be used to exploit loneliness
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Courtesy of ​​the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)
Off Topic: Department of Defense name change counters tradition and goals
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the Grand Canyon University on Oct. 28th, 2024. (Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Charlie Kirk fought for what killed him
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Women’s basketball goes on the defensive for the second year in a row
(Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Some strength everywhere’: NYU wrestling returns to the mat for the 2025-26 season
(Grayson Hou for WSN)
A beginner’s guide to gym going
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news
(Courtesy of Anes Dali)
Women’s club soccer caps off best season yet
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Sydney and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Tel Aviv, Paris and Los Angeles
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A ‘nous’ bistro rethinks French culinary conventions
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
This year’s Village Halloween Parade wasn’t your average potluck
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A ‘nous’ bistro rethinks French culinary conventions
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
4 years of Grand Street Pizza
(Courtesy of Kyra Mehta)
4 sweets to enjoy this Diwali
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Get a taste of Panama with this fluffy, fried pastry
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Courtesy of Victoria Voigt)
How an NYU sorority is uplifting breast cancer awareness
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
‘Truly devastating’: Manhattan Planned Parenthood to close Nov. 1
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Courtesy of Big Hassle)
Review: Alice Phoebe Lou chooses simple intimacy on ‘Oblivion’
(Courtesy of Dylan Kloner)
Reality TV makes good theater
(Jada Nakagawa for WSN)
New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment
The cast of “DISTANCE FROM THE DREAM: Songs to Face a Vanishing America” at rehearsal. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
Tisch New Theatre’s cabaret for change
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Classics that your syllabus forgot
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Your next read, based on your NYU school
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A fantasy with magical creatures, two stream-of-consciousness novels and more
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: ‘Bugonia’ boldly denounces the hive mind
Director Roman Polanski with actresses Emmanuelle Seigner and Eva Green on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)
Roman Polanski’s recent film just screened across NYC — here’s why it matters
(Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios)
‘Tron: Ares’ can’t follow through on its core directive
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Elevate your Halloween movie night with 5 unconventional picks
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: Bruce Springsteen biopic delivers authenticity and artistry
(Jada Nakagawa for WSN)
New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
‘Beetles, Cats, Clouds’ challenges patriarchal manga tropes
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Cuban-American artist’s retrospective confronts colonial power
(Nicole Marban for WSN)
Review: ‘Sixties Surreal’ captures a reaction to the tumultuous decade
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
(Courtesy of PRNEWS.IO)
SPONSORED: Winter break escape: A road trip from NYC to Washington, D.C.
To fulfill long long-term hiring goals in line with the campus’s “original stated vision,” NYU Shanghai will replace one-third of its contract faculty with tenured faculty.
Zachary Karp, Staff Writer
November 6, 2025
NYU Shanghai terminated at least 10 out of 30 contracts with faculty members who applied for reappointment and aims to eliminate around 40 more positions over time, moving forward with a long-term hiring recomposition to host more tenured faculty. 

Around 67% of professors at the site are contract faculty and 33% are tenured, NYU Shanghai coordinator for academic resources Marcos Martínez told the Continuing Contract Faculty Senators Council at a September meeting. Administrators, however, plan to reverse the ratios and hire more tenured faculty over time. Contract faculty positions, which are solely teaching-based and renewed every few years, do not typically turn into tenured positions — which are permanent and focus more heavily on research.

At the meeting, NYU Shanghai professor Shuang Wen did not specify the reason for the restructuring, but said that it “intended to realign with the original stated vision” for the site. The changes were communicated with faculty on “multiple occasions,” according to NYU Shanghai spokesperson Yuhan Xu.

“NYU Shanghai has not made any sudden ‘shift’ in its faculty composition,” Xu told WSN in a statement on behalf of the campus. “Because the overall number of faculty is fixed, this means a gradual decrease in non-research positions over time.” 

Xu did not specify how long it would take to fully implement the plan. Returning professors’ contracts were only renewed for an extra two or three more years, despite terms typically lasting for five. 

Last semester, NYU Shanghai had 100 tenured faculty members and 141 contract faculty members. Senators said at the meeting that the hiring efforts stirred confusion among faculty — particularly after NYU Shanghai eliminated the director of its Center for Teaching and Learning, Evgeniya Efremova, despite the Washington Square campus opening its own CTL just last year.

The CTL focuses on improving classroom culture and keeping professors up-to-date on research and effective teaching practices. An NYU Shanghai contract faculty member, who spoke to WSN on the condition of anonymity, said that although Efremova will serve in the same position at NYU Abu Dhabi, the senators are concerned about the prospective lack of teaching support for their own site.

Another NYU Shanghai contract faculty member, who spoke to WSN anonymously out of fear of retaliation, said that faculty members were only told about the tenured and contract faculty ratio goals in May.

“Some of the people they let go have been here since the beginning of the university,” they said. “It did feel like a big shift, and faculty were surprised that they were not renewed.”

Senators also expressed “disappointment” at the meeting that NYU Shanghai faculty did not see pay raises this year because China’s inflation rate stayed steady. In June, President Linda Mills announced that all departments will see a 3% budget cut amid “financial challenges and uncertainties,” and the university has since been holding back on faculty raises and administrative hiring.

Contract faculty at NYU Shanghai are not members of NYU’s Contract Faculty United — which represents over 1,000 full-time faculty at NYU New York. This means that the university is not legally bound to negotiate with the shared governance organization NYU Shanghai Faculty Council.

“Nobody feels secure in their job,” the second faculty member said. “You have no indication of whether or not your position is one they’re planning on eliminating. Everybody that is up for renewal is very nervous.”

Contact Zachary Karp at [email protected].

