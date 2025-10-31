Far-right victory in Argentina, sexual assault laws in France and world’s tallest church in Spain

In Argentina, midterm elections secure win for Milei

President Javier Milei’s far-right party claimed victory after garnering 40% of the votes in Sunday’s congressional midterm elections, gaining 78 seats across both houses of Congress amid a tenure wracked with political turmoil.

With a nationwide voter turnout of about 68% — the lowest to date in any national election since Argentina’s return to democracy 1983 — Milei’s La Libertad Avanza coalition performed better than anticipated. The president’s party secured the one-third of lower house seats it needs to prevent Congress from overturning presidential vetoes, after months of his spending bills getting shut down by opponents.

The results were also seen as a victory for President Donald Trump, who had endorsed Milei and offered a bailout potentially worth $40 billion, including a $20 billion currency swap.

Milei’s party outperformed expectations after it lost by 13 points in last month’s Buenos Aires province midterms, which typically define the outcome of national elections. Following the loss, the Argentine peso had dropped over 5% against the dollar as the president faced criticism for a bribery scandal that involved many in his inner circle, including Karina Milei — his sister and the Argentine secretary of general presidency.

Gustavo Córdoba, director of an Argentine polling firm, told Reuters that he thinks this outcome reflects citizens’ worries about repeating economic crises that the country has faced in the past.

“Many people were willing to give the government another chance,” Córdoba said. “We’ll see how much time Argentine society gives the Argentine government. But the triumph is unobjectionable, unquestionable.”

In France, legislators pass consent-based rape law

The French government unanimously passed a bill on Wednesday that officially defines sexual assault and rape as “any non-consensual sexual act.” Proposed in January, the legislation follows Gisèle Pelicot’s landmark case, which led to 51 men being convicted for rape and abuse, and made her a symbol of the movement to fight against sexual violence in France.

The new bill specifically defines consent as “freely given, informed, specific, prior and revocable,” assessed “in the light of the circumstances.” It also says that consent cannot be granted if a sexual act is committed with “violence, coercion, threat or surprise.”

France follows other European countries with similar laws on rape, including Belgium, Spain and Germany.

Before this law was passed, rape under French law was defined as penetration or oral sex using “violence, coercion, threat or surprise.” After a wave of allegations from the #MeToo movement in 2021, the government passed a bill to set their age of consent to 15, and it has since taken steps to implement harsher punishment for sexual misconduct.

Between 2011 and 2020, Pelicot, in her 60s at the time, was repeatedly drugged by her then-husband — who would then sexually assault her along with 50 other men while she was unconscious. In September 2020, her ex-husband was arrested after being caught filming up women’s skirts, and after searching his two phones and several recording devices, the police found footage informing them of Pelicot’s years of rape.

Pelicot’s ex-husband was sentenced to 20 years in prison last December, while others’ sentences varied from three to 15 years, with some already released.

In Spain, Sagrada Família becomes tallest church in the world

The Sagrada Família in Barcelona became the tallest church in the world on Thursday morning, amid ongoing construction set to be completed over the next decade.

After the first part of the cross of the central “Tower of Jesus Christ” was placed on top of the nave — beginning the final phase of construction — the church reached a height of 534 feet, just surpassing Germany’s Ulmer Münster, which stands at 530 feet. The building will reach 564 feet once its central tower is complete

Construction began in 1882, and Antoni Gaudí — a prominent architect and leader of the Catalan modernism movement — took over the project a year later, veering from the original neo-Gothic proposal. Progress has sped up in recent decades as the site became a popular sightseeing spot, and construction halted in March 2020 but resumed just seven months later.

Earlier this year, church officials said they expect Sagrada Família to be completed within the next decade. As a major attraction for tourists worldwide, the money from entrance fees is used to fund the continuing construction.

To commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Gaudí’s death next year, the church will host events celebrating his legacy, including a solemn mass on June 10, which Pope Leo XIV has been invited to attend.

Contact Eva Mundo at [email protected].