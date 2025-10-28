NYU Langone opens ambulatory care center in Commack

NYU Langone Health opened its sixth Suffolk County medical center last month in an effort to expand Long Island’s ambulatory care and make multispeciality practices accessible for patients in the area.

The two-floor care center, NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Commack, houses nearly 30 exam rooms, a procedure room and X-ray technology. Patients at the ambulatory care site will have access to 10 specialty services, including cardiology, family medicine and plastic surgery, and are able to book several specialists in one visit.

“Rapidly expanding our presence on Long Island, particularly in Suffolk County, brings greater access to NYU Langone’s top-quality care closer to where our patients live and work,” Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone, said in the September press release.

At 18,000 square feet, the center is the only location in Suffolk that offers dermatology services. It is also one of two that offers obstetrics — a branch of gynecology concerning childbirth and postpartum care — as well as endocrinology, which treats disorders pertaining to glands that produce hormones.

In March, NYU Langone merged with Long Island Community Hospital, and in May, it announced plans for a $650 million medical tower at its Suffolk County hospital. The medical center also proposed an $11.5 million pediatric clinic and $6 million in improvements to postpartum units in Suffolk County.

The new Commack center will focus on outpatient services and address general health concerns, as opposed to emergency care or overnight stays.

“Our design approach here, and at all of our locations, is founded on a consistent vision — one that prioritizes sustainability, functionality, and aesthetics to best support our patients, staff and the broader community,” Vicki Suna, vice dean for real estate development and facilities, said.

NYU Langone has more than 320 ambulatory locations and was recently ranked as the No. 1 academic medical center for four consecutive years by Vizient Inc., a leading U.S. company focused on improving healthcare performance. This year’s U.S. News “Best Hospitals” ranking also placed NYU Langone in its top 20.

