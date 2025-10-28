NYU Grossman ranks No. 2 in anti-‘wokeness’ evaluation

NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine placed No. 2 out of 154 medical schools on a ranking that ordered institutions based on their apparent diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, rewarding those that “resist the tide of wokeness.”

The “Medical School Excellence Index,” published last month by new medical watchdog group Do No Harm, evaluated schools based on merit statistics — such as average GPA and MCAT scores — and practices that counter popular DEI efforts, such as tiered grading and competitive academic clubs. The ranking also used Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence model Grok 4 Heavy to grade each school’s mission statement. Grossman earned an “A” with a score of 92 out of 100, tying with The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan Medical School.

In a statement to WSN, DNH research director Ian Kingsbury said that Grossman earned its second-place rank primarily for having the highest average MCAT score nationally. In 2024, admitted Grossman students had a median MCAT score of 523 out of 528 and undergraduate GPA of 3.98 out of 4.0.

“Their exceptionally high average score along with not having a DEI office outweighs the negatives of having a pass/fail grading system,” Kingsbury wrote.

In its report, DNH said that while DEI initiatives could address health disparities, too much emphasis on diversity “lowers standards and erodes trust in the medical profession.” The organization claimed that DEI offices “chill speech” and force members to “adopt specific beliefs.”

The ranking praised Grossman for not having a dedicated DEI office, but took off some points because the school — along with its parent system NYU Langone Health and affiliate NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine — has an institutional statement promoting “inclusivity, belonging, and respect.”

NYU Grossman Long Island earned a “B” over its moderate commitment to DEI. City University of New York School of Medicine — which has trained one in five Black doctors in New York City — received an “F” from DNH, Columbia University’s medical school received a “B” and Cornell University’s medical school received an “A.”

This was DNH’s inaugural set of rankings, drafted as part of its new Center for Accountability in Medicine.

Grossman admitted 99 MD candidates for the class of 2028, with about equal numbers of male and female students. In 2018, it became the first medical school in the country to implement full-tuition scholarships for all students, in an effort to be more “inclusive” and prepare “the best possible physicians.” Last year, the medical school supported $26.9 million in debt-free financial aid.

Soon after President Donald Trump began repealing DEI initiatives in January, NYU Langone reportedly faced pressure from in-house lawyers who advised against the use of words such as “diverse,” “marginalized” and “systemic racism” in marketing. A few weeks prior, NYU Langone also denied gender-affirming care to at least two patients under the age of 19 at the direction of one of Trump‘s executive orders.

“Becoming a great physician reflects some combination of natural ability and quality of training received,” the DNH report said. “Schools that embrace DEI and its attendant rigid ideological orthodoxies and social activism are derelict in their responsibility to prioritize open inquiry and technical expertise.”

