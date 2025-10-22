NYU standardizes policy for incomplete grades

Starting this semester, students across all NYU schools can request temporary extensions if they’re suddenly unable to finish their coursework before the end of the semester, in an effort to homogenize department-specific policies — many of which previously failed students with an incomplete status.

The policy allows students at NYU’s three degree-granting campuses to request an “incomplete” grade if they have overdue coursework due to unforeseen circumstances. Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education Mark Siegal said the policy standardizes deadlines and instructions for students and faculty, clarifying expectations that used to differ across schools.

“The goal, which was achieved, was for the schools to come together to collaborate on a single policy and common procedures so that undergraduate students do not have different systems to navigate depending on which course they are taking,” Siegal said in a statement to WSN.

Siegal said the Gallatin School of Individualized Study spearheaded the policy changes based on an analysis of their own incomplete grade outcomes. The provost’s office then arranged meetings with a committee of students and faculty from each school to collaboratively draft the unified policy.

Siegal added that the incomplete grade committee’s work also “inspired” the formation of the Academic Policy Working Group, a universitywide coalition of administrators, students and faculty that aims to collaboratively address issues related to academic policies. The group will share department-specific policy updates, challenges and initiatives in an effort to evaluate potential universitywide policies.

The new policy also introduces a contingency grade which instructors are required to assign in case a student fails to submit their required coursework by the deadline. While the university encourages earlier deadlines to prevent a pileup of work, extensions can technically last until two weeks before the following semester’s final exams — meaning work from the fall semester could be turned in late April, and work from the spring semester could be turned in late November.

Students who are receiving state or federal financial aid, which are often reliant on maintaining satisfactory academic progress, may face delays receiving their scholarships because “incomplete” is not considered a passing grade. NYU’s satisfactory academic progress standards view “I” grades as attempted, but not earned credits.

NYU Abu Dhabi will not offer “I” grade for its January and summer terms, and study away students need to file the request through their site’s academic office.

“It will provide a dedicated and supportive space for schools to come together to learn about each other’s policies and acknowledge and optimize the impacts they have on students across the global network,” Siegal said. “Through bringing these key individuals together regularly, the intent is to strengthen and integrate the academic experience for undergraduate students in New York and globally.”

Contact Leena Ahmed at [email protected].