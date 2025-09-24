New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘No choice’: Former Langone employee sues for disability discrimination
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
(Samson Tu for WSN)
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
Zohran Mamdani stands beside Senator Bernie Sanders at this year’s Labor Day parade. (Krish Dev for WSN)
City Scoop: Mamdani endorsed by Gov. Hochul, and other top stories across NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
City Scoop: Subway crimes hit a 15-year low, and other top stories across NYC
(Lauren Ng for WSN)
City Scoop: Adams rejects offer from Trump, and other top stories across NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Mayoral candidates talk housing affordability at Kimmel forum
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
(Samson Tu for WSN)
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Linda Mills responded to safety threats in an email to students on Sept. 22.
‘NYU is not standing still’: Mills details preparation for active threats
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
(Courtesy of PookieFilms)
Beyond NYU: Breaking into R&B with her Sudanese culture
(Courtesy of BeyondDC, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: ‘Create more connectivity,’ says the former national transportation secretary
(Courtesy of Senaida Ng)
Beyond NYU: From classical piano performances to AI DJ sets
(Courtesy of Padmini Murthy)
Beyond NYU: Advancing women’s health through global activism
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Want to make NYU affordable? Fix NYC housing
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: NYU is falling behind on free speech
A woman’s hand swipes a metrocard.
Opinion: Getting rid of the MetroCard is a loss for accessibility in NYC
(Courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
Opinion: Gov. Kathy Hochul needs to restore New Yorkers’ trust in the public health system
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: What would you have us do instead?
Students at the 2024 Steinhardt graduation ceremony decorated their caps with pro-Palestinian designs. (Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Guest Essay: Why you should decorate your graduation cap
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: The future of NYC can’t be left to Cuomo or Adams
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Guest Essay: We, a small group of LS faculty, call on Mills to resign
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Courtesy of ​​the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)
Off Topic: Department of Defense name change counters tradition and goals
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the Grand Canyon University on Oct. 28th, 2024. (Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Charlie Kirk fought for what killed him
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: We can’t afford to prioritize AI in early education
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Vaccine mandates aren’t ‘slavery’ — they’re necessary for safe schooling
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU men’s and women’s golf season in full swing
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
‘Becoming the best version of yourself’: A new community-focused fitness club
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s soccer scores first home win, women’s volleyball wins twice and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Washington, Paris and Sydney
NYU men’s volleyball team on Jan. 29. (Sidney Snider for WSN)
‘People to rely on’: NYU’s tight-knit athletic communities
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s soccer scores first home win, women’s volleyball wins twice and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s golf dominates UAA championship, women’s volleyball splits double-header and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s volleyball sweeps home opener, cross country takes first place and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Baseball finishes season, track runners sets personal records and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Golf, tennis and track & field teams compete in conference tournaments, baseball plays away games and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Washington, Paris and Sydney
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Argentina, Italy and Spain
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, London and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, the UK and Los Angeles
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Germany, Spain and London
(Alex Amaral for WSN)
Students pull off last-minute fashion show in Hell’s Kitchen
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Try these local swaps for your go-to chain drinks
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
6 quick snacks to grab between classes
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
NYU’s South Asian sorority girls on how they find community
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Alex Amaral for WSN)
(Krish Dev for WSN)
(Aryan Kawatra for WSN)
5 spots in NYC to people-watch for outfit inspo
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ranked: Restaurant hotspots for NYU students
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ranked: Celsius flavors
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
6 restaurants near campus for your post-graduation celebration
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
NYU’s South Asian sorority girls on how they find community
(Rishi Gala for WSN)
¡Saca tu bandera! 5 ways the Latine community celebrates our month
The site of the block-wide Manhattan jail project in Chinatown.
A precarious promise: What the tallest jail in the world means for those who live next to it
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
NYU’s first and last ‘first days’
Making an Exoneree students from NYU, Georgetown University and Princeton University at a conference in Princeton (Courtesy of Sullivan Gaudreault)
These NYU students are getting the wrongly incarcerated out of prison
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Zara Surti for WSN)
Q&A: ‘The Runarounds’ star shares his journey from the screen to the stage
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
5 songs to bring you back home
(Courtesy of Focus Features)
Review: ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ bids farewell to the beloved franchise
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
A guide to the performing arts at NYU as a non-major
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Summer camp has never been so camp in ‘Ginger Twinsies’
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: An emotional journey through motherhood, a classic semi-autobiographical novel and more
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
If you watched that, read this:
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A romantic academic drama, a glamorous memoir of a writer’s life in Southern California and more
(Courtesy of Alex Foster)
NYU Creative Writing alum on his debut sci-fi novel
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A book by a great American novelist, an art-centered romance and more
(Courtesy of Focus Features)
(Courtesy of Clemente Film Ltd.)
Review: In ‘Clemente,’ a baseball legend steps up for his community
(Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing)
Review: ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ fails to reach a worthwhile destination
(Courtesy of Apple TV+ Original Films)
Review: In ‘Highest 2 Lowest,’ the L train goes off the rails
Director Luca Guadagnino's "After the Hunt" will play at New York Film Festival's Opening Night premiere. (Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios)
WSN’s guide to the 63rd New York Film Festival
(Zara Surti for WSN)
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
(Courtesy of Heroine Music Group LLC)
Review: mehro’s ‘weirdthrob’ looks mournfully at love
(Courtesy of 4AD)
Review: Big Thief’s ‘Double Infinity’ paves a journey with no destination but love
(Siobhán Minerva for WSN)
WSN’s guide to the All Things Go NYC Music Festival
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
5 shows we want a Broadway revival of
(Courtesy of Playbill)
WSN’s guide to the Broadway Flea Market
(Krish Dev for WSN)
From rehearsal to Radio City: A summer that hit the right note
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Review: ‘Reflections in Black’ reframes Black narratives through photography
(Ethan Li for WSN)
The Met’s newest exhibition puts visitors in the place of a Parisian art critique
The Garden Court (Courtesy of The Frick Collection)
The Frick Collection’s Gilded Age time capsule has finally reopened
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Review: ‘American Sublime’ at the Whitney responds to the Trump era
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Lost in New York, found through photography
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
The fight to save Elizabeth Street Garden
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
SPONSORED: Gen Z faces a new credit reality as U.S. lending trends evolve
‘No choice’: Former Langone employee sues for disability discrimination

The employee is accusing the medical center of creating a retaliatory and hostile environment after she returned from medical leave.
Chantal Mann, Staff Writer
September 25, 2025
Kevin Wu
(Kevin Wu for WSN)

A former NYU Langone employee is suing the medical center for disability discrimination, claiming that she had to resign after facing “retaliation” for taking medical leave in 2024 due to an illness that impaired her ability to walk.

Jennifer Yu, who became a senior financial analyst at NYU Langone Health in March 2020, suffered from an infection called methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, which is commonly spread around health care settings and can pose long-term threats such as sepsis and respiratory failure. Yu claimed that the hospital violated U.S. labor laws after giving her a negative performance evaluation and accusing her of poor attendance following her return from medical leave. 

In a statement to WSN, NYU Langone spokesperson Steve Ritea denied Yu’s claims. 

“NYU Langone believes Ms. Yu’s claims lack merit and that she was provided the accommodations and protected leave she requested consistent with our workplace policies and applicable law,” Ritea said.

Yu’s attorneys did not respond to WSN’s request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Yu called out sick on July 31, 2024, due to an MRSA flare up. Five days later, she requested additional time to work from home because she had developed another infection, which required immediate medical attention. Her request was approved and the team continued with a remote schedule for the rest of the week, through Aug. 13. 

But at the end of September, Yu received her first negative performance evaluation, accompanied by a meeting where one of her bosses allegedly “falsely” accused her of joining meetings late. Yu said she had never been confronted about her punctuality until the evaluation. 

A few days later, Yu was told by her dermatologist to urgently go to the hospital because she was at risk of losing her left leg due to severe inflammation from the MRSA. After using a sick day to address the infection, Yu was advised to “take time off from work to seek additional treatment,” according to the lawsuit. Yu requested medical leave shortly after, which was approved until Nov. 1. 

Around Nov. 4, Yu returned from her FMLA leave while experiencing an upset stomach, loss of appetite and fatigue as side effects of the antibiotics she was taking. She received a disciplinary write up and performance improvement plan, which allegedly claimed that she took long lunches and joined meetings late. Yu said the claims were made without evidence. 

Yu was then put on probation for 90 days and allegedly threatened with termination at the end of the period. She said she was excluded from a “prominent fiscal year 2025 project” that involved a hospital merger for a team she had led over the past three years, and felt notably singled-out from her colleagues.

At the same time, Yu claimed her supervisors “overloaded” her with work and instructed colleagues to ignore and refrain from helping her. She was placed in charge of a new management application outside of her regular expertise, and when she asked for assistance, was allegedly told to “Google it and learn it on her own” multiple times

Yu was granted another medical leave late November, during which the application was allegedly left untouched until her return on Jan. 17, 2025. Yet, the original deadline — of later that month — remained in place. She claimed that she was assigned more work than her colleagues who were not disabled or sick, and was “forced” to regularly stay after hours to complete her tasks. She said she had “no choice but to resign” around Feb. 19, 2025. 

“Yu’s resignation constitutes a constructive discharge,” the complaint reads. “As a result of the foregoing, Yu has suffered financial damages, future damages, as well as severe emotional distress damages.”

Court records did not specify how much Yu is suing for.

Since the start of 2025, NYU Langone has faced at least eight disability discrimination-related lawsuits from current and former employees. At the end of August, a former physician’s assistant sued after she was fired via phone call following her Cataract surgery, and in July, another medical assistant claimed her employment and insurance was unjustly terminated while she was recovering from a car accident. In March, a former nurse was terminated one week after being granted long-term disability leave to undergo chemotherapy for a bone cancer diagnosis.

Contact Chantal Mann at [email protected].

