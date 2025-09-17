NYU Votes throws block party for voter registration

In an effort to encourage students to register for New York City’s November mayoral election,

NYU Votes and HeadCount threw a voting-themed block party on Laguardia Place Tuesday afternoon.

Groups such as Global Citizen, Tony’s Chocoloneley, Animal Haven and the New York City Civil Engagement Commission set up booths on the street in between Bobst Library and the Kimmel Center for University Life. Workers from the organizations informed attendees about voter registration while handing out freebies and hosting giveaways.

While 250 out of nearly 5,000 attendees registered with paper forms at the public event, other attendees signed up online, according to NYU assistant vice president communication Jason Hollander, who got the information from HeadCount. Others who were previously registered were also able to check their status for information on voting updates.

HeadCount, a national non-partisan organization that registers people to vote at concerts, festivals and community events, has worked with NYU Votes for over 7 years to bring this celebration to New York City.

In an interview with WSN, HeadCount’s Senior Director of Partnerships and Marketing Tim Bramlette said that the organization’s events, which began as a small initiative in Washington Square Park, are now fully endorsed and promoted by the city. Mame Diarra Diakhate, a CAS sophomore, said that she received assistance to register for voting after being intimated by the process.

“It’s important to find a way to vocalize your voice and be able to share what agenda you want to happen in the city,” Diakhate said in an interview with WSN. “It’s very important to use that privilege — to vote and choose who you want to represent your opinion.”

Contact Eva Mundo at [email protected].