On Oct. 4, the CDC recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech for those who received their second dose at least six months ago. This left members of the NYU community wondering who is eligible to get their third shot.
Explained: COVID-19 booster shots, and who can get one
NYU's Quidditch team was looking forward to returning to playing games for the first time since COVID-19 began. However, a new policy from NYU's Center for Student Life has suspended all in-person activities for performing arts and sports clubs.
Performing arts and sports clubs prohibited from holding in-person activities
Arts activism group Confront Art repainted their statue of George Floyd after it was vandalized on Oct. 3. The statue is part of the SEEINJUSTICE installation, which memorializes key figures from the 2020 racial injustice protests.
Union Square statue of George Floyd vandalized two days after unveiling
NYU Law Dean Trevor Morrison will be stepping down at the end of the academic year. He has held the position since 2013.
NYU Law dean Trevor Morrison to resign
On Thursday, Oct. 7, law students rallied outside the Park Avenue headquarters of LexisNexis. NYU School of Law students joined students from more than 20 law schools across the country to demand that universities end their contracts with legal databases Westlaw and LexisNexis to pressure their owners to cut ties with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Law students push for NYU to cut ties with legal databases over ICE links
Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer was chosen as this years NYU Reads selection. Members of the Native American and Indigenous Students Group at NYU have said that the university has failed to include them in the conversation about the reading.
Indigenous students demand visibility after being snubbed at NYU Reads event
An art installation commemorating NYUADs 10th anniversary sits on the Abu Dhabi campus. The celebrations surrounding the anniversary were delayed a year due to COVID-19.
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates its 10th anniversary
Banin Amini, a Junior at NYU Abu Dhabi who was born and raised in Kabul, fears the effects that the Taliban regime could have on her livelihood as a student. NYU as well as NYU's Islamic Center say they have been working to support students and faculty affected by the turmoil.
‘I’m scared for my life’: An Afghan student on the collapse of Afghanistan
Most study away programs at NYU will resume this fall. But students in the NYU Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi programs face difficulties due to new immigration policies and COVID-19 restrictions.
New immigration policies and COVID-19 safety measures complicate study away at NYU Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi
The Tandon School of Engineering is located in Brooklyn. Facebook disabled several accounts and pages associated with a Tandon political advertising research project.
Facebook disables accounts used by NYU political advertising researchers
The Vanderbilt Hall on Washington Square S hosts the NYU Law School. An NYU Law student has tested positive for COVID-19 in an email sent by the Dean to students who were in class with the student.
NYU Law Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus
For a few months, many have struggled with the steps that should be taken to face the coronavirus, including increased hand sanitizer use. The NYU community received an email on Monday evening detailing the rules the university will set in place for a campus-wide shut down.
Washington Square Campus to Cease In-Person Classes Amid Coronavirus
The Government of the Community of Madrid has ordered a 15 day shut down of all schools in response to the coronavirus. NYU Madrid students were notified Monday half an hour after midnight local time, and were asked to contact Madrid Student Life on their plans.
After WSP Campus Closure, NYU Madrid to Offer Classes Remotely
Palladium Food Court failed a health inspection last week.
Palladium Fails Health Inspection
The shots were fired on the same street as the NYU Bookstore.
Shots Fired Near Broadway and West 3rd, No Injuries Reported
181 Mercer St., located between Bleecker and West Houston Streets, is NYUs new multi-use building. The building is expected to open in fall 2022.
Controversial 181 Mercer building now slated for fall 2022 opening
NYU held its first annual State of Sustainability address last Thursday, April 22. Students are not convinced, especially considering past efforts by NYU Divest to get the university to cut ties with corporations related to fossil fuels and the prison-industrial complex.
NYU remains invested in fossil fuels as the university hosts its first State of Sustainability
The building at 181 Mercer is in the early stages of construction. NYU has resumed construction at the site after New York State deemed school projects essential.
181 Mercer Street Construction Resumes
NYUs proposed budget for the 2018-2019 academic year shows a 3.1 percent increase from the 2017-2018 budget.
NYU Endowment Eclipses $4 Billion, Cost of Attendance to Rise 2.7 Percent in 2018-2019
Several local Mercer Street residents have expressed concerns over recent NYU plans for 181 Mercer Street. They cite that the new proposals could impact air quality and amount of natural light surrounding their buildings.
Locals Oppose NYU’s Updated 181 Mercer Plan
A student from the class puts the finishing touches on the 3D model of Gallatins 2061 School of the Earth plan.
Gallatin Students Create ‘School of the Earth’ 2061 Plan
By Maria Freyre, Staff Writer
October 14, 2021

NYU’s Quidditch team was looking forward to traveling to games, welcoming new players and heading to Warwick, R.I., for the US Quidditch Northeast Regional Championship for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. But the team’s excitement was quashed when it was informed on Sept. 22 that the Center for Student Life decided to suspend all in-person activities for performing arts and sports clubs — despite initially allowing a full resumption at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester.

“​​I did not expect this decision from the university,” CAS senior Clara Plutzer, the Quidditch team president, said. “I then had to go and tell the 40-something people who attended our events in the first two weeks of the semester, who had gotten excited to be on the team and play the game, that we are not allowed to practice anymore.”

The Quidditch team is one of many NYU clubs reworking their plans for the fall semester following the rule change. Tava Bingham, director of operations and club life at the Center for Student Life, said that the decision was made after weeks of consultation with university health officials.

“This decision is based on several factors including, the risk of COVID-19 transmission with these activities, NYC regulations, and the complexity of mitigation strategies,” Bingham wrote to WSN.

The city’s Department of Education is allowing vaccinated K-12 students to participate in extracurricular activities, including those that involve sports or the performing arts. Most local COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on June 15.

The K-pop cover dance team KNESIS are no longer able to have their practices in person. (Photo by Kelly Sand)

Members of KNESIS, a K-pop cover dance team that operates as a club at NYU, were enthusiastic about going back to in-person activities. The university’s decision came as a shock, especially after the club had made plans to social distance and incorporate capacity limits at dance classes to comply with university COVID-19 protocols.

Steinhardt senior Kelly Sand, who is on KNESIS’ e-board, shared her teammates’ frustration at the idea of returning to virtual practice sessions, since the online classes saw low turnouts. 

“At the end of the day, learning a dance on Zoom just can’t compete with attending an in-person master class,” Sand said.

Tisch senior Sam Reddick, who is the president of the Ninja team (Ninja is a competitive obstacle course game), asked a student life advisor to confirm whether Ninja counted as a sports-based organization and whether the team could meet in person to socialize without playing the game.

“We were interested in in-person meetings without physical activities — simply just conversations,” Reddick said. “I found out that Ninja club was not allowed to meet in person even if there was no physical component due to the club’s categorization.”

NYU’s decision contradicts their initial statement, which permitted in-person meetings for performance arts and sports clubs as long as they did not engage in performance- or fitness-based activities. 

Meanwhile, other clubs are still able to hold in-person meetings with large 250-person capacities.

“I struggle to see how a room with 250 people doing a non-athletic activity is significantly less dangerous than a group of 20 people engaging in physical activity with social distancing,” Sand said. “But at the end of the day, I’m not a COVID-19 expert and have to comply with what the university has decided.”

Members of affected clubs also pointed out that NYU has continued to allow its gyms and official NYU Athletics teams to conduct regular in-person practices and activities.

“I know NYU cites COVID-19 guidelines as the reason,” Tandon senior Nathan Shek, also on KNESIS’s e-board, said. “But especially seeing how gyms are open, and how there’s still no definite protocol for breakthrough cases, it’s kind of hard to believe that COVID-19 restrictions are the only reason why NYU made this decision.”

NYU’s athletic facilities — the Palladium Athletic Facility, the Brooklyn Athletic Facility and 404 Fitness — are open to all NYU students, with masks and proof of vaccination required. According to Plutzer, sports clubs were told that varsity and intramural athletics teams were allowed to play competitively because their professional coaches are trained in first aid.

“We offered to use our budget to get the same training, to hire a coach, to do anything they wanted,” Plutzer said. “Their response was, ‘I don’t know. I’ll ask the people higher than us.’”

Bingham told the Quidditch team that the decision is out of the Center for Student Life’s control, and that the decision was made following conversations with NYU’s COVID-19 Prevention and Response Team leader Carlo Ciotoli and population health director Allison Smith. Bingham also told them that NYU is unlikely to change the decision before the spring 2022 semester.

Contact Maria Freyre at [email protected]

