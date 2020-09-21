Three Missing Bicycles, One Attempted Bike Theft

From Aug. 26 to Sept. 16, the NYU Department of Public Safety received one report of Burglary, three reports of Criminal Mischief, one report of Fondling, one report of Fraud, three reports of Harassment, nine reports of Larceny, one report of Public Lewdness and one report of Robbery.

Burglary

On Sept. 15 at 10:52 a.m., a member of Public Safety reported a burglary in Othmer Hall. The case is open and under investigation.

Criminal Mischief

On Sept. 4 at 7:23 p.m., several windows were shattered by unknown people in 45 West 4th Street. A police report was filed and the case is open and under investigation.

Advertisement

On Sept. 12 at 1:35 p.m., a Public Safety Officer reported graffiti outside of the Silver Center. A police report was file and the case is open and under investigation.

On Sept. 16 at 10:10 p.m., the Public Safety Office reported a trespass in Washington Square Village. NYPD was notified and the case is open and under investigation.

Fondling

On Sept. 11 at 12:39 a.m., a student reported a fondling in Washington Square Park. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.

Fraud

On Sept. 8 at 10:39 a.m., a student reported fraud in Founders Hall. The case is open and under investigation.

Harassment

On August 26 at 11:41 a.m., a student reported harassment in 3 Washington Square Village. The case is closed.

On Sept. 8 at 6:45 p.m., a staff member reported harassment in 721 Broadway. The case is open and under investigation.

On Sept. 11 at 7:06 p.m., a student reported harassment in Washington Square Park. NYPD was informed and the case is open and under investigation.

Larceny

On Sept. 4 at 4:15 p.m., a student reported a missing bike in Vanderbilt Hall. The case is open and under investigation.

On Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m., a student reported a missing bike in Bobst Library. A police report was filed and the case is open and under investigation.

On Sept. 8 at 1:10 p.m., a faculty member reported a missing computer in the Education Building. The case is open and under investigation.

On Sept. 11 at 4:17 p.m., a staff member reported missing equipment in 370 Jay Street. A police report was filed and the case is open and under investigation.

On Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m., a student reported missing bike parts from a bike parked across Founders Hall. The case is open and under investigation.

On Sept. 12 at 3:51 a.m., a cab driver reported a theft in Lafayette Hall. A police report was filed and the case is closed and has been referred to NYPD.

On Sept. 15 at 10:53 a.m., a student reported various missing items in Othmer Hall. The case is open and under investigation.

On Sept. 16 at 4:03 p.m., a student reported an attempted bike theft in 383 Lafayette St – Bike Rack. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.

On Sept. 16 at 7:21 p.m., a staff member reported a missing bicycle in 6 Metrotech Center. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.

Public Lewdness

On Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m., a student reported public lewdness in Washington Square Park. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.

Robbery

On Sept. 5 at 12 a.m., NYPD reported a robbery in Washington Square Park. The case is closed and referred to NYPD.

Email Crime Bot at [email protected].