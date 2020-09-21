Three Missing Bicycles, One Attempted Bike Theft

Burglary
On Sept. 15 at 10:52 a.m., a member of Public Safety reported a burglary in Othmer Hall. The case is open and under investigation.
Criminal Mischief
On Sept. 4 at 7:23 p.m., several windows were shattered by unknown people in 45 West 4th Street. A police report was filed and the case is open and under investigation.
On Sept. 12 at 1:35 p.m., a Public Safety Officer reported graffiti outside of the Silver Center. A police report was file and the case is open and under investigation.
On Sept. 16 at 10:10 p.m., the Public Safety Office reported a trespass in Washington Square Village. NYPD was notified and the case is open and under investigation.
Fondling
On Sept. 11 at 12:39 a.m., a student reported a fondling in Washington Square Park. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.
Fraud
On Sept. 8 at 10:39 a.m., a student reported fraud in Founders Hall. The case is open and under investigation.
Harassment
On August 26 at 11:41 a.m., a student reported harassment in 3 Washington Square Village. The case is closed.
On Sept. 8 at 6:45 p.m., a staff member reported harassment in 721 Broadway. The case is open and under investigation.
On Sept. 11 at 7:06 p.m., a student reported harassment in Washington Square Park. NYPD was informed and the case is open and under investigation.
Larceny
On Sept. 4 at 4:15 p.m., a student reported a missing bike in Vanderbilt Hall. The case is open and under investigation.
On Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m., a student reported a missing bike in Bobst Library. A police report was filed and the case is open and under investigation.
On Sept. 8 at 1:10 p.m., a faculty member reported a missing computer in the Education Building. The case is open and under investigation.
On Sept. 11 at 4:17 p.m., a staff member reported missing equipment in 370 Jay Street. A police report was filed and the case is open and under investigation.
On Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m., a student reported missing bike parts from a bike parked across Founders Hall. The case is open and under investigation.
On Sept. 12 at 3:51 a.m., a cab driver reported a theft in Lafayette Hall. A police report was filed and the case is closed and has been referred to NYPD.
On Sept. 15 at 10:53 a.m., a student reported various missing items in Othmer Hall. The case is open and under investigation.
On Sept. 16 at 4:03 p.m., a student reported an attempted bike theft in 383 Lafayette St – Bike Rack. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.
On Sept. 16 at 7:21 p.m., a staff member reported a missing bicycle in 6 Metrotech Center. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.
Public Lewdness
On Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m., a student reported public lewdness in Washington Square Park. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.
Robbery
On Sept. 5 at 12 a.m., NYPD reported a robbery in Washington Square Park. The case is closed and referred to NYPD.
Email Crime Bot at [email protected].