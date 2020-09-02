The NYPD’s Increased Presence at NYU

Students have noticed an increased prevalence in NYPD officers on campus and are using social media to question the relationship between the two institutions.
Viral videos and photos on Instagram and Twitter show NYPD officers going in and out of buildings and lining cop cars on campus.
These images fall against a backdrop of the national Black Lives Matter movement and protests occuring in NYC, leaving some students feeling uncomfortable with the presence of police on campus.
Back in June, the Graduate Student Organizing Committee, NYU’s graduate student union, released a joint statement with the Incarceration to Education Coalition and X-Campus calling for NYU to cut ties with and prevent the NYPD and ICE from operating on the university’s campus. NYU never took action on this demand. A change.org petition was also created the same month, garnering 28,130 signatures.
Steinhardt Senior Jordana Lusk, a BLM supporter, is concerned about the police presence.
“It’s really uncomfortable and threatening,” Lusk said. “Some of my friends have suffered abuse, profiling and even sexual assault at the hands of the NYPD. It’s difficult to have that constant trigger at your university.”
Lusk, a strong activist on campus, also said that the NYPD presence hurts student activists as a whole.
“I literally saw them park their cars in front of a BLM mural today,” Lusk said. “They do not do it for safety, they do it to show their power.”
CAS/Tisch Senior Cam Franklin holds a similar sentiment.
“NYU prides itself as a diverse liberal institution that is safe for students,” Franklin said. “But every choice they make does not do that. NYPD being on campus is one, even ICE has been spotted too.”
The university has been hesitant to explicitly state what the relationship between the NYPD and NYU is. Back in June, WSN interviewed Senior Vice President for Global Inclusion and Strategic Innovation Dr. Lisa Coleman, who stated that a leasionship between NYU and NYPD exists, however Coleman never outlined what the partnership entails. WSN also interviewed University Spokesman John Beckman, who did not respond to requests for comment regarding how much the university pays the NYPD for security at contract events.
In an email to WSN, Beckman addressed the question of the presumed partnership NYPD and NYU, stating that the university does not have a standing relationship with the police department.
Beckman also addressed the presence of the NYPD on campus.
“NYU doesn’t have a traditional campus; the nature of our space is more in the vein of ‘buildings in a city’ than a closed off, contiguous campus area.” Beckman wrote. “The presence of NYPD officers or vehicles around NYU is not something over which the University has any say, because most of NYU’s facilities are on City streets and sidewalks, which are the jurisdiction of municipal agencies like the NYPD. They haven’t sought our permission for their presence in the neighborhood, nor do they have to, nor have we given it or been aware of it beforehand.”
Some students are unhappy with the university response.
“NYU is essentially deflecting,” Lusk said. “I’m certain that a conglomerate like NYU has enough capital to tell the NYPD to stop using their campus to threaten students.”
Email Mina Mohammadi at [email protected]
In the early 60’s I was involved in almost every anti war & social justice protest on & off the NYU campus. We had some issues with the police, especially use of force & some of our fellow protestors were injured. We protested, we showed proof & many of the guilty police were reprimanded or fired.
The key here was proof & in the article about increased police presence & ‘sexual abuse’ I question the validity of the charges. Something about this feels constructed to get someones attention. It didn’t feel right to me. Show the proof. Bring the abused forward. Name the police (they all wear name badges).
One of the things we did, back in the early 60’s, was to never exagerate the events.
Surely they were investigating the involvement of some BLM students in the lootings, thefts and threats that those Black Looters caused in NYU campus
The Illuminati is real and I will proudly say I am a member ,this organisation of great minds have members all over the world ,it’s also a home to many musicians ,footballers,po liticians,doctors etc . I got initiated last two years April 28 2014 and since then my life has been better because I do receive 1,000,000,00$ from the brotherhood every month and other wonderful life changing experience that comes with it ,I own 20 filling station in Dubai and USA living a simple life living in my dream house owning cars I never think of buying. life has been good to me ,I want to use this medium to warn scams to desist from using the great Illuminati to dupe people it is very bad and to those out there who are really ready to live the life of their dreams and to own lots of properties join this great organization we do not discriminate because to be rich does not ŕ if you are black or black contact the MASTER INITIATOR WhatsApp via or call +2348079549399
WELCOME TO THE GREAT TEMPLE OF RICHES,FAME AND POWERS.we do not share blood, are you a business man or woman, politician, musician,pastor,lawyer,actor,actress and you want to be rich, powerful and famous in life. You can achieve your dreams by being a member of the Great ILLUMINATI brother hood. With this all your dreams and heart desires can be fully accomplish,we do not share blood nor any sacrifices.
Hail the light gate of success.
WhatsApp or call mr Kennedy on +2348079549399