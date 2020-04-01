NYU Acceptance Rate Drops to 15% for the Class of 2024

The Class of 2024 will be the most selective and diverse in the University’s history.

The acceptance rate for the Class of 2024 fell to 15% — the lowest in NYU history — as shown by admissions decisions released on Monday.

NYU extended admission offers to 13,000 prospective students after reviewing 85,000 applications for the first-year admission into the Class of 2024. The median SAT score for the incoming class is 1500, the highest median in admission history. Only 6,700 students are expected to enroll for Fall 2020 in all campuses.

The acceptance rate dropped 1% below last year’s 16%, which had dropped 3% from the class of 2022 admissions rate.

The university maintains last year’s record levels of diversity: 9% of admitted students are African-American and 18% are Latinx. The report added that no ethnic group made up more than 20% of total students admitted to the New York campus and 18% of admitted students were first-generation college students.

Advertisement

The press release also stated that three of the 11 undergraduate schools had acceptance rates in the single digits.

With college visits and accepted student tours now canceled, prospective students will have to make their college choices virtually.

As a result, the university is taking measures to communicate with prospective students virtually, Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management MJ Knoll-Finn told WSN in an email.

“In record time, we’ve established a new online portal — customized based on the school and program students are admitted — to celebrate their tremendous achievement, and guide them in their college choice during this uncertain time,” Knoll-Finn said. “Through the portal and our other digital channels, we’ve curated a series of pre-recorded videos with their deans and professors, stories about our community, and virtual campus tours for students to get a better understanding of what a day in the life is like as an NYU student.”

Knoll-Finn said she is looking forward to welcoming this class in the fall of 2020.

“This class is a testament to the amazing NYU faculty and the wonderful students we attract,” she said. “Our ability to attract such high quality, diverse applicants speaks volume to the distinctiveness of an NYU education to both address the most pressing issues of our time but also be relevant to students today.”

Email Mina Mohammadi at [email protected]