Coronavirus Case Confirmed at NYU Law

The dean of NYU School of Law sent out an email on Tuesday March 10 announcing that a member of faculty has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a developing story. WSN will update this article as we learn more.

An NYU School of Law faculty member has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an email sent out by the school’s Dean Trevor Morrison.

The email was sent at 9:12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. It stated that the faculty member is not teaching this semester and has not been on campus over the past week, but they have been on campus on several occasions between eight and 15 days ago.

The last possible date for on-campus exposure was Monday, March 2, NYU School of Law Public Affairs Director Michael Orey told WSN in an email.

Advertisement

“This is the first positive test of which we are aware in our community, which is why I’m writing to all of you,” the email reads. “If we learn of other positive tests, we will continue the practice of notifying those within our community known to have had close contact with the person in question.”

The law school has notified the people who had been in direct contact with the faculty member while they were on campus and will continue this practice if there are more confirmed cases, according to the email.

At the time of publication, NYU has yet to send out a university-wide email informing students of the case.

Update, March 11, 2020: This article was updated to include statements from the NYU School of Law Public Affairs Director.

Correction: This article originally stated that the email was sent out on Tuesday, March 11. The email was sent out on Tuesday, March 10. It also originally stated that the entire law school community would be notified if there are more cases. The law school will notify those who had close contact with a person who tested positive. WSN regrets the error.

Email Emily Mason at [email protected]