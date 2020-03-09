Clout Stolen From Third North

From Feb. 28 to March 8, the NYU Department of Public Safety received one report of Criminal Mischief, two reports of Criminal Trespass, three reports of Harassment, seven reports of Larceny and five reports of Liquor Law Violation / Drug Law Violation.

Criminal Mischief

On Feb. 28 at 11:13 a.m., a staff member reported vandalism in a hallway in Third North Residence Hall. The case is open and under investigation.

Criminal Trespass

On Feb. 29 at 9:59 p.m., a student reported a criminal trespass in Founders Hall. The case is open and under investigation.

On March 1 at 2:43 p.m., an RA reported a criminal trespass in Third North Hall. The person left without further incident and the case is open and under investigation.

Harassment

On March 1 at 8:45 p.m., a student reported being harassed in Lipton Hall. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.

On March 3 at 2:03 p.m., a student reported harassment on the corner of Mercer and West Third St. A police report was filed and the case is open and under investigation.

On March 3 at 9:04 p.m., a student reported being harassed on 721 Broadway. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.

Larceny

On Feb. 28 at 12:32 a.m., a student reported her laptop as missing in Bobst Library. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.

On March 2 at 11 a.m., a staff member reported missing chairs in Palladium Hall. The case is open and under investigation.

On March 1 at 3:55 p.m., a student reported a missing coat in 238 Thompson Ave. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.

On March 1 at 6:15 p.m., a student reported missing AirPods in Third North Hall. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.

On March 4 at 10 a.m., a staff member reported a missing mug in 715 Broadway. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.

On March 4 at 10:25 a.m., a student reported a missing laptop in 721 Broadway. The case is open and under investigation.

On March 4 at 3:15 p.m., a student reported a missing wallet in 238 Thompson St. Police notification was declined and the case is open and under investigation.

Liquor Law Violation / Drug Law Violation

On Feb. 29 at 12:16 a.m., an RA reported underage alcohol possession in Third North Hall. The case is closed and referred to the Office of Community Standards.

On Feb. 29 at 1:45 a.m., an RA reported underage alcohol possession and illegal drug possession in Weinstein Hall. Public Safety responded and recovered a small amount of marijuana and the case is closed and referred to the Office of Community Standards.

On Feb. 29 at 9:30 p.m., an RA reported illegal drug possession in Othmer Hall. Public Safety recovered a small amount of marijuana and the case is closed and referred to the Office of Community Standards.

On Feb. 28 at 11:30 p.m., an RA reported underage alcohol possession and illegal drug possession in Third North Hall. Public Safety recovered a small amount of marijuana and the case is closed and referred to the Office of Community Standards.

On Feb. 29 at 11:50 p.m., an RA reported underage alcohol possession in Othmer Hall. The case is closed and referred to the Office of Community Standards.

