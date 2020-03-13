As President Trump Restricts Flights From Europe, NYU Calls for Students to Return Home

NYU is ushering students at European abroad sites to return home after Trump announced a new policy banning travel by non-American citizens from Europe to the United States.

NYU is pushing for students studying abroad at European sites to return home following President Trump’s national address regarding Coronavirus on Wednesday, March 11.

Two emails sent out to students at European abroad sites on Thursday, March 12 effectively mandated these students to leave their sites. The first email came a day after President Trump announced a travel ban between Europe and the United States in an effort to contain Coronavirus.

“These developments are emblematic of the swift-moving nature of governments’ responses to COVID-19,” the email states. “Accordingly, we would like to move calmly — but quickly — in helping students depart our continental European Study Away sites. In order to provide you with the time to make your plans, classes in Berlin, Madrid, Paris, and Prague are canceled Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.”

NYU Global Programs clarified the President’s statements in Thursday’s first email to students studying at NYU Paris, Berlin, Madrid and Prague, announcing that the ban does not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents or those travelling from the U.K.

The email went on to warn that similar bans are likely to be implemented around the globe and strongly urged students to return home, but said they would be allowed to remain in university housing. There was no mention of reimbursements.

12 hours later, NYU Global Programs sent an email to students at all European sites stating that the expectation is for students to return home.

Liberal Studies sophomore Carlotta Guacci had a flight booked home from NYU Spain for March 24 and was overwhelmed at the news of Trump’s travel ban until the administration assisted her in finding a sooner flight back to Miami.

“NYU called us in today to get flights,” Guacci said. “I leave tomorrow.”

This email was the first to offer a prorated refund of housing costs, which is a reimbursement for the weeks students are not in housing. The offer is only available to students who leave university housing by Friday, March 20.

“We will have additional information on the refunds coming soon,” the email reads. “As our first priority is to get you home, please do not delay your departure to wait for this information – rest assured, we will provide you with an update soon.”

Students who do not have a viable home to return to were told to reach out to their site’s Student Life team.

