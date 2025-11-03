‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students

For millions of New Yorkers, the 2025 mayoral election represents a battle between a new-age demand for change and longstanding institutional values. Amid rising housing costs, concerns over public safety and growing tensions between candidates and the Trump administration, this race has emerged as one of the most closely watched in recent U.S. history.

After winning the Democratic primary election by a large majority in June, 34-year old state assembly member Zohran Mamdani has kept his lead ahead of Tuesday’s mayoral election. Mamdani — who champions policies such as fare-free buses and widespread rent freezes — caught the country’s attention, his victory signaling a shift toward a younger, more progressive leadership within New York’s Democratic base.

However, Mamdani is not without competition. Despite losing the Democratic primary, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo re-entered the race as an independent candidate, consolidating support amongst centrist and establishment voters — which only increased after incumbent Mayor Eric Adams exited the race in September. Running as the Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa trails in a distant third, having positioned himself as a voice of traditional populist politics.

To better understand the issues engaging New York City’s youngest voters, WSN spoke with students about their thoughts on the race.

Mamdani’s authenticity characterizes his campaign

Spotlighting three starkly different political viewpoints, this mayoral election has sparked significant debate about what kind of leader New York City really needs. As a self-proclaimed Democratic-Socialist, Mamdani has faced relentless criticism from Cuomo, an establishment Democrat, and Sliwa, a right-wing populist. But Tandon junior Ebtesham Ahmed, a registered independent, described him as a candidate who represents the working class.

“For once, in a very long time, I feel like there’s a candidate speaking to the economic interests of the working-class New Yorkers,” Ahmed said. “They call him all these different things — even though the things he’s calling for aren’t explicit socialist programs, but just good progressive policies that will help alleviate the really high cost of living for average New Yorkers.”

Mamdani’s proposed policies — such as universal childcare, city-funded grocery stores and higher taxes on the top 1% — aim to address the inflated cost of living in New York City and have fueled not only citywide, but also nationwide enthusiasm for his campaign. His appeal to young voters in particular has been one of his greatest strengths, an example being Liberal Studies first-year Wei Zhou, who attributes Mamdani’s success to the palatability of his campaign.

Originally from Chicago, Zhou is accustomed to more progressive policies under Mayor Brandon Johnson and sees parallels in Mamdani’s approach. However, Mamdani takes these policies one step further by actively seeking to interact with the groups he is trying to protect.

“He is able to make the issue of affordability not just for one group, but for every group, an all-across-the-board issue,” Zhou said. “He doesn’t throw immigrants or trans people under the bus while doing so, and even uplifts them — which I think is rare in terms of electoral politics.”

Not only do Mamdani’s comprehensive policies resonate with voters, but his empathy and attentiveness to the diverse lives that make up New York City also set him apart, LS first-year Rosa Morel shared. Morel said that while the scope of this mayoral race stands in stark contrast to the politics of her small Midwestern hometown, South Bend, Indiana, Mamdani’s community-focused approach still feels familiar.

“To have a voice that seems to be truly compassionate, rather than focused on appeasing the administration or catering to big government feels very local and specific,” Morel said. “Even though New York is a big city, it feels very much like he wants to listen to the public and cares a lot about his constituents.”

Public safety stays top-of-mind — and Sliwa knows how to talk about it

While Mamdani remains the frontrunner in the race, polling still shows around half of voters aligned with candidates across the political spectrum. Contrary to Mamdani’s new-gen, social media-driven campaign, Sliwa took a more traditional route — targeting moderate and Republican voters and emphasizing public safety reform. His stance on public safety is rooted in his founding and leading of the Guardian Angels, a nonprofit volunteer organization focused on crime prevention, most notably within the subway system.

Born and raised in Queens, CAS senior Jeremy Deacon finds value in Sliwa’s deep history in the city and commends Sliwa’s dedication to public safety. While Deacon remains undecided between Mamdani and Sliwa, he feels a strong connection to Sliwa’s longstanding involvement in local politics.

“I really am split halfway between Mamdani and Sliwa,” Deacon said. “Part of me being born and raised in New York, I know that it takes that grit to survive in such a high position in office. I don’t want to doubt or discredit Mamdani, but he doesn’t have his whole life in New York.”

Wagner graduate student Niko Dupre echoes a similar sentiment. Having lived in New York City for around 25 years, Dupre has already cast his vote for Sliwa, citing the candidate’s firm approach to crime. For Dupre, Sliwa’s campaign stands out for its focus on safety and describes him as a New Yorker with an understanding of the city’s challenges.

“I think he’s a viable, valuable candidate — he wants to just clean the streets,” Dupre said. “I’ve lived in New York City for 25 years now, and crime is horrible. Sometimes, families can’t even go to the park and play with their kids because they’re worried they might get stabbed or shot.”

Students say no to Cuomo

Despite their different preferences on the mayoral candidates, there is one thing these five NYU students can agree on — former Gov. Cuomo should not be elected New York City’s next mayor. When asked about the other candidates, the students cited Cuomo’s multiple sexual harassment offenses, his history of stealing money from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and his horribly mishandled COVID-19 policies.

“If Cuomo wins, I think it’s depressing — I don’t think any other word could be used for it,” Deacon said. “If he wins, that’s basically showing not only the people of New York City, but the people of the nation that, like our president, you could commit crimes and just get away with it if you’re somebody who’s rich and in a position of power.”

At the heart of New Yorkers’ interest in this race is the search for a candidate who truly represents their needs as people — someone who prioritizes citizens’ well-being over the money in their pockets. This rings especially true amid the growing tensions under the Trump administration, which contains policies and rhetoric that continue to threaten the city’s diverse communities. Alongside an ever-increasing cost of living, this election represents a chance for New Yorkers to reaffirm the values that define their city, but also to prove that the democratic process is still alive in our nation.

“I hope we get more candidates that actually represent working class Americans, that uphold progressive values and aren’t backing down from them, whether that’s still the Democratic party or a different party,” Ahmed said. “And I hope it also wakes people up to the reality that we need to do more.”

