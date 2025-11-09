Ditch Big Food for these local restaurants

New York City is one of, if not the, biggest food cities in the world. With NYU’s surrounding neighborhoods boasting dozens of cuisines, it’s not hard to find amazing meals — yet on nearly every corner, there’s a basic chain restaurant that people cannot seem to stay away from. Although these spots are convenient, eating at local restaurants gives you the opportunity to connect with people through food and support businesses run by your neighbors.

Next time you think about Grubhubbing a meal from Big Food, do your taste buds a favor and check out these local restaurants near NYU that serve up familiar favorites.

Tender Crush’s K-Town Hot Tenders | 3 for $12.50

529 Broome St.

Wingstop’s Spicy Korean Q chicken tenders are a fast food favorite, but you can do better. Founded in 2024, Tender Crush in SoHo features varieties of fried chicken with seasonings inspired by the cultures of different neighborhoods across the boroughs. The K-Town Hot Tenders are brined in a club soda and buttermilk batter, fried until crispy, then doused in a house chili oil and hot kimchi dry rub and served with pickles and a buttermilk dill ranch. If you’re chasing the sweet and spicy flavors of Korean cuisine and want something more local and layered than Wingstop, Tender Crush is the swap you didn’t know you needed.

Smashy’s Double Classic Cheeseburger | $6.99

42 Union Sq. East

Find yourself in the mood for a classic American burger? Your new favorite might just be one from Budapest. Ditch the Shake Shack lines and check out Smashy, which opened its first United States location in May in Union Square. For almost half the price of a ShackBurger, you can get a classic double cheeseburger — smashed, smothered in tangy house aioli and covered in gooey American cheese — with a side of paprika-sprinkled fries. With its cozy, on-the-go setup, you can order and grab your food in just a few minutes — it’s indulgent yet affordable.

Brown Bag Sandwich Co.’s Italian Sub | $18

218 Thompson St.

Inspired by New York City’s iconic bodega culture, Brown Bag Sandwich Co. aims to put an elevated twist on a wide range of classic deli sandwiches. Located just a three-minute walk from Washington Square Park, this sandwich shop — founded by an alum of Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park — offers an Italian sub that easily beats the one from Jersey Mike’s Subs. Prosciutto, soppressata and housemade Italian dressing are roughly chopped and packed into a sesame roll with sweet cherry peppers, mozzarella and tomatoes, making for a serious step up from fast food subs.

Uncle Lou’s Kung Pao Chicken | $22.95

73 Mulberry St.

Some of the best food in New York City comes from mom-and-pop shops nestled into busy street corners, and Uncle Lou in Chinatown is no exception. Opened during the pandemic by longtime neighborhood resident Louis Wong, the restaurant aims to honor traditional Cantonese flavors while highlighting the multigenerational identity of Chinatown with Chinese American dishes. If you’re thinking of ordering P.F. Chang’s Kung Pao Chicken, try Uncle Lou’s version instead, which is stir-fried with celery and bell peppers in oyster sauce for an umami kick.

