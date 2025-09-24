Try these local swaps for your go-to chain drinks

Back-to-school season means early mornings, late nights and, of course, the constant need for a caffeine boost — but where you get it matters.

While chains like Starbucks, Blank Street and Dunkin’ dominate the scene, there’s a plethora of local cafes and smaller chains around NYU to choose from. Supporting local spots means your latte isn’t just a caffeine fix — it’s a connection to the neighborhood, the barista who knows your order and the culture of New York City itself. Next time you need your morning pick-me-up, skip the global corporation and try a cafe that’s serving up fresh, flavorful caffeinated creations. You’re in New York City after all, so why not try out a genuine NYC spot?

Dialogue Coffee & Flowers Carrot Cake Latte | $7.75

188 Allen St.

Trade your Carrot Cake Matcha Latte from Blank Street Coffee with its more exciting counterpart from this standalone Lower East Side cafe. Unlike Blank Street’s Carrot Cake Matcha Latte, Dialogue Coffee’s version offers a creamy, espresso-based beverage topped with cinnamon cold foam and a mini carrot. If anything, the switch from matcha to coffee better balances the beverage’s sweet, nutty flavors. The coffee shop is also exclusively vegan, and frequently releases new flavors of coffee and matcha.

Whistle & Fizz’s Choco Lantern Latte | $6

254 Greene St.

Just three blocks away from the Starbucks near Bobst Library, you can find an elevated version of the global chain’s Pumpkin Spice Latte at Whistle & Fizz. The Choco Lantern Latte pairs sweet, roasted pumpkin with bittersweet chocolate, making for a perfect fall beverage. For a lower price, you can get a cozy yet unique drink right on campus instead of waiting 30 minutes for your Starbucks Grubhub order. This alternative captures both autumn flavors as well as the nostalgic charm of childhood traditions, so be sure to try it out.

787 Coffee’s Hibiscus Iced Tea | $7

Multiple locations

Occasionally, coffee drinkers need a break from their bitter buzz, so if you’re looking for something with refreshing floral notes to switch up your palette, 787 Coffee’s iced hibiscus tea is for you. With several locations throughout the NYU area, this New York chain’s iconic bagged coffee, while notable, is not its only niche. This tea’s tangy, bright notes make a perfect replacement for Starbucks’ Iced Passion Tango Tea. Additionally, 787 Coffee uses only sustainably sourced beans from Puerto Rico. Whether you’re trying to grab a seat to study or picking up something to-go between classes, this beverage can turn your everyday study break into a moment of refreshing relaxation.

Isshiki Matcha’s Strawberry Matcha Latte | $8

138 2nd Ave (Inside Moko)

Blank Street may have its signature Strawberry Shortcake Matcha, but the flavor tends to fall flat. At Isshiki, you can find a Strawberry Matcha Latte that maintains matcha’s traditional qualities even with the enhancement of additional flavoring. Isshiki’s ceremonial-grade matcha is sourced directly from Japan’s tea fields and delivers a rich and smooth flavor in every sip. Isshiki Matcha puts an emphasis on preserving the traditional process of preparing matcha amid the increasing commodification of matcha into quick-service squeeze bottles of syrup in other cafes.

The Butcher’s Daughter’s Goddess of Green Juice | $12.75

19 Kenmare St.

This juice bar and cafe in Nolita has a wide variety of vitality shots, coffees and teas, but one of its standout options is the Goddess of Green. With fresh fruits and vegetables such as green apple, kale, cucumber, pineapple and fennel, this smoothie is perfect for when you need a refreshing boost in between classes. Comparable to Joe & the Juice’s Green Shield Smoothie, the Goddess of Green goes a step further with a wider variety of ingredients for a slightly cheaper price.

Contact Maansi Misra at [email protected]