NYU alum O’Neill illuminates Rainbow Room with Markarian debut

Designer Alexandra O’Neill has made her mark in New York Fashion Week with the debut of her Spring/Summer 2022 Collection in the iconic Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center.

Markarian, a womenswear brand founded in 2017, has quickly become a favorite of fashion editors. Since the beginning, the brand has been known as whimsical and extravagant. This season, she expanded her collection beyond dresses to also showcase skirts, jackets and two-piece sets.

The collection seamlessly blended simplicity and intricacy. The most elaborate and eye-catching pieces were dresses with custom floral embroidery and head-to-toe pink sequins. In particular, Look 37, featuring the white sequin Olympia jacket with matching Inès pants, is a look that strongly reflects O’Neill’s artistic vision. The collection also featured bows and ruffles that created an atmosphere of playfulness without sacrificing its chic persona.

Simplicity is best portrayed in Look 22 with model Adot Gak in a Lola pale pink dress covered in pink ombre Swarovski crystals. The outfit’s intricate details strengthen the cohesiveness of the look.

“Lines for just women, you get to do fun stuff like these nails, fun hair, lashes,” Gak said.

Markarian exhibited its brand in every detail with bold makeup and tasteful accessories. The collection embodies the power and grace that women encompass.

To end the show, O’Neill herself stepped out to the floor in a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt draped in her cream-toned floor-length coat with flowers sewn in. It is clear to see that Markarian continues to break down barriers and outdo itself. This line itself is a breath of fresh air, making anyone who wears it feel like royalty.

