Arroz con gandules: A warm hug for Hispanic Heritage Month

NYU rises 5 spots in this year’s U.S. News rankings
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Tandon study finds high pollution levels within the subway system
A blue and white United Nations logo on a building.
NYU researchers present global violence report at UN headquarters
A building that says “N.Y.U. Langone Health”.
Surgeons at NYU Langone perform first fully robotic lung transplant in the US
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U., and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored with a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: Climate Week, a Brooklyn street festival and more
A group of protestors holding various signs outside, many of them reading “STOP THE BILL! TAX THE RICH.”
NYC students petition against NYU and Columbia tax cuts
A facade with no signage.
Starbucks leaves Astor Place after almost 30 years in business
Hundreds of protesters march down a road with signs and Palestinian flags.
Students and faculty join hun​dreds in citywide pro-Palestinian march on Labor Day
Student protesters stand in front of a building with a sign that reads "NYU TANDON SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING."
Students protest US military defense recruitment, Tandon ties to Israel
A photo of the Philbrook Museum of Art, a beige building with trees in the front and a yellow and red tulip garden.
NYU names Lindsey Smith director of Tulsa site
Two men wearing suits happily unveiling a board that reads “N.Y.U KAIST CAMPUS".
Mills travels to Seoul to announce joint program with Korean university
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart”.
Palestinians and Israelis speak on personal loss in the region amid war in Gaza
NYU Reads author Hua Hsu on ‘polarization’ at college campuses
A large group of people stand on a sidewalk with signs reading, “Don’t Buy Zionist Propaganda. Anti-Israel is NOT Anti-Semitism” and Palestinian flags. Three police officers stand overlooking the protesters.
Dozens of NYU students protest updated student conduct policy
The N.Y.P.D. attempt to de-escalate the confrontation.
NYU earns ‘abysmal’ score in annual free speech ranking
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate outside the Paulson Center. A sign held above the crowd reads “Israeli Apartheid and Genocide funded by the U.S.”
Silver allegedly revokes student’s acceptance for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A man with his arms crossed smiles at the camera. To his left, “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in bold white text.
Beyond NYU: Taking mind control past ‘science fiction’ and into the world
A girl sitting at a piano looks back while playing. “BEYOND” is drawn behind her and “N.Y.U.” is illustrated over a T.V. in light purple.
Beyond NYU: Writing songs for TikTok and the stage
A girl smiling for a photo on the sidewalk. “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in white font in the top left corner.
Beyond NYU: Maintaining memories through shared albums
The words “BEYOND NYU” next to a woman holding a book.
Beyond NYU: Writing to help women combat social media’s toxic impact
Chloe George in red hair stands against a white background.“BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in white font in the top-left corner.
Beyond NYU: Singing solo after songwriting for stars
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A closed deli with sticker advertisements peeling off its windows and a “For Lease” sign on the front.
After a sudden shutdown, NYU students say goodbye to Heavenly Market and Deli
A bowl filled with noodles and various toppings in the top left corner and a sushi roll on a small plate in the bottom left corner. A hand holding a burger with lettuce and a meat patty in the top right corner and a plate with round dim sum dumplings is under the hand below it
Exciting restaurant openings you missed over the summer
An illustration of yellow rice in a blue stew pot centered between avocados on the left and a bell pepper and garlic on the right, set against a background split between beige and red.
Arroz con gandules: A warm hug for Hispanic Heritage Month
Three digital cameras, two silver and one pink, stacked on top of one another.
Capture your semester with these four digicams
An illustration of a group of students sitting together in a train going to N.Y.U, showing off their outfits
Falling into fashion: Give your summer pieces an autumn makeover
A pattern of various multicolored sneakers in front of a blue background.
7 stylish sneakers for the season
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Two images of models side-by-side
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
Pastries on display in a glass case with small signs that read “TIRAMISU CUP” and “NAPOLEON”.
The sweetest of San Gennaro
An N.Y.U. flag flying in the sky, with an American flag draped over the left side and a Chinese flag on the right.
How multicultural clubs helped me find my place at NYU
Two men walk past the exterior of a brick building.
How students at NYU find community during Passover
Three men dancing and clapping while a woman sings on a stage. Light up letters are at the front of the stage spelled “ARAB.”
NYU Arab Festival vibrantly celebrates Middle Eastern and North African cultures
A storefront with text that reads “Pop Up Grocer & CAFE.”
From baked goods to books: 4 must-visit, women-owned businesses
An illustration of a plate with yellow rice, chicken legs and red onion.
The only chicken biryani recipe you’ll ever need
Collage of the five dating apps, with “tinder” and “match” on the left, “RAYA” in the middle, and “Hinge” and “Bumble” on the right.
Ranked: Dating apps
Line of colorful tin cans arranged next to each other. From left to right: “GHOST” on a yellow and blue can, “BANG ENERGY” on a white and blue can , “C4” on a black and orange can, “ALANI NU” on a blue and mint green can, “MONSTER” on a black and neon green can, “CELSIUS” on an orange and white can, “JAVA MONSTER” on a brown can, “PRIME” on a pink and white can, “YERBA MATE” on a yellow and red can and “RED BULL” on a blue and tin can.
Ranked: Energy drinks
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
Three images of models in a side-by-side collage.
Art and activism: A NYFW experience in Times Square
Two people sit closely looking at each other in a futuristic, brightly lit background.
Review: While beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, ‘Uglies’ is shoved right down your throat
An illustration of four women’s faces, each in front of a blue square. The words “COCO MELLORS” are above the faces and “BLUE SISTERS” are below the faces.
Review: ‘Blue Sisters’ by Coco Mellors perfectly underscores the meaning of sisterhood
A cowboy girl wearing a yellow top and jeans leaning on a car, surrounded by cows and trees.
Review: Miranda Lambert heads back home on ‘Postcards from Texas’
Two men dressed in tuxedos sitting together in an audience. The older man in the foreground is holding a book.
Review: ‘The Critic’ showcases a legend at his best
A woman in a white fur coat and silver dress against a pink background.
Review: Suki Waterhouse’s ‘Memoir of a Sparklemuffin’ is a dreamy endeavor in self-reflection
A collage of four book illustrations.
Book beyond Bobst: A novel longlisted for the National Book Award, a book by a trailblazing activist and more
A collage of four illustrated book covers on solid-colored backgrounds.
Books beyond Bobst: An art history novel, an athletic autobiography and more
An aisle of bookshelves filled with multicolored books.
5 books that will help your transition from the beach to the classroom
An illustration of a laptop screen and red mug in front of a purple background. On the screen is a woman in a red dress holding a red shawl above her head.
Off the Radar: The stylish, picture-perfect escapism of ‘Funny Face’
A man and woman look at each other lovingly. In the background is a blurred Eiffel Tower.
Review: After 4 seasons, maybe Paris isn’t what Emily needs
Three women on a couch lean on each other.
Review: ‘His Three Daughters’ delivers a fresh take on familial conflict
A woman stands playing a keyboard in a long white dress with a band playing guitars and drums on risers behind her.
Review: Clairo’s ‘Charm Tour’ is sure to cast a spell on everyone who attends
A man wearing a blue zip-up jacket smiles with the sky behind him.
Review: Fred again.. strikes a new chord with ‘ten days’
An illustration of the side profile of a dark-haired woman in a flowing outfit with the title “ESCAPER” in the bottom left corner.
Review: Sarah Kinsley’s ‘Escaper’ takes listeners on a transcendental exploration of self-discovery
Two people stand back-to-back in the middle of a dark stage. On the left is a woman in scrubs, while a man on the right is wearing a brown military suit.
Medicine meets music: How health care workers communicate loss through song
A woman leans on a cardboard box marked with the word "ACCEPTANCE" in bold black text.
Tisch students debut ‘If Words Could Talk’ at Theater For the New City
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Two black display walls with eight photos and descriptions of each.
‘The End of Democracy in Five Acts’ uncovers five countries’ descent into authoritarianism
A window pane with signage for an art exhibit reads "Where Do We Go From Here? The Four Freedoms Photographs."
Review: ‘Where Do We Go From Here? The Four Freedoms Photographs’ fosters creative discourse around American imagery
People look at paintings in an art gallery.
Review: Capturing memory and everyday moments at ‘Can Thought Go On Without A Body?’
Three small figurines sit and stand near an edge, overlooking the a hallway with photos on the wall.
Review: Tisch photography highlights individuality at senior thesis exhibition
A screen displayed on the wall of wooden sticks in water with a mountain in the background, an art piece displayed dangling from the ceiling and a red art piece displayed on a platform.
Review: ‘Threads to the South’ explores Latin American identity through textile art
Three white N.Y.P.D cars park in front of Tandon School of Engineering.
Off Topic: The United States must make the push for gun control
An illustration of a violet torch illuminating a student doing an N.Y.U. training module on their computer.
Opinion: NYU’s How We Engage Toolkit forces students to comply with its politics
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Guest Essay: Club reimbursements render officers penniless and employees overworked
A group of people posing for a picture. The person in the middle is holding a sign that says “UNION NOW.”
Opinion: NYU must meet the demands of its RA union
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red "Vote N.Y.C." sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A crowd of people holding up signs while marching through Washington Square Park.
A guide to navigating protests on campus
(Mikaylah Du for WSN)
A love letter to New York City
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
A cobblestone street with brick buildings on the left side and white buildings on the right.
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a line of students struggling to find their N.Y.U I.D.s. Separately, a student walks through easily using their phone.
Opinion: Can we please say goodbye to physical IDs at NYU?
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE W/ ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
Opinion: NYU’s new code of conduct redefines political opposition as discrimination
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
(Mikaylah Du for WSN)
A journey through my first year at NYU
A crowd of people holding up signs while marching through Washington Square Park.
A guide to navigating protests on campus
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A professional swimmer doing a freestyle stroke in a swimming pool.
Fish Out of Water: Former NYU swimmer is moving out of the pool and onto the sidelines as assistant coach
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Women’s golf places third, women’s soccer remains undefeated and other news
An illustration of a purple-colored person on the right shouts “OUT OF BOUNDS" while holding a big whistle on the left. Behind the person is a mosque, a tower and a statue of someone holding a torch.
Out of Bounds: Jordan Chiles appeals bronze medal decision, Abu Dhabi invests in esports development, Yankees beat Red Sox
A girl wears a blue jean sweater and poses for a portrait in front of a white illuminated sign that reads “New York University” in a circular shape with the N.Y.U. Athletics logo in the center.
In the Huddle: Grace Nelson on her rookie season and coming back better than ever
One volleyball player jumps up to spike the ball while her opponents on the other side of the net jump to block her.
‘The sky’s the limit’: Women’s volleyball coach on the team’s new class of players
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
Arroz con gandules: A warm hug for Hispanic Heritage Month

Puerto Rico’s national dish is hearty and comforting for the beginning of a chilly season.
Maya Santiago, Contributing Writer
September 24, 2024
Kiera Gabel

In my family, arroz con gandules always stirs up fond memories. When my abuelita would cook this dish — spiced, aromatic rice with pigeon peas —  it was always a showstopper at family dinners. Siblings would fight over the last scoops of the rice filled with tangy green olives, pimento peppers and pigeon peas that were bursting with flavor. To me, arroz con gandules is more than just a recipe I look forward to every holiday — it’s a symbol of familial comfort and belonging, and a representation of my rich Puerto Rican ancestry.

This dish’s roots can be traced back to the 16th century, when the indigenous Taíno people cultivated various beans and grains — including rice, which was introduced to the Caribbean by Spanish colonizers. The incorporation of pigeon peas into the dish reflects both African and Spanish influences. These cultures brought their culinary practices and ingredients to the island, making arroz con gandules Puerto Rico’s national dish today. 

My favorite part of the arroz con gandules is pegao — the crunchy rice at the bottom of the pot, which, in my opinion, holds the most flavor and texture. My abuelita would slightly brown the grains of rice at the bottom of the pot to create a crunchy crust. However, there’s a fine line between burning the rice and creating a flavourful pegao — a skill she has perfected over many years. She fondly tells the story of her children, especially my dad, stealing the pegao from the bottom of her cast iron pot. This Hispanic Heritage Month, she shares her recipe with others, alongside the Puerto Rican traditions it embodies. While arroz con gandules typically contains pork, this recipe is vegetarian.

Ingredients: 

  • 3 cups medium or long grain white rice
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4-6 cups water
  • 2 heaping tablespoons sofrito*
  • 4 oz canned tomato sauce
  • 1 can pigeon peas (gandules)*, partially drained (15 oz)
  • 2 heaping tablespoons green olive and pimento pepper mixture (alcaparrado)*  
  • 1 seasoning packet of sazón with achiote* 
  • 1 teaspoon adobo seasoning*
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground oregano
  • Salt and pepper to taste  

*Sofrito, gandules, alcaparrado, adobo and sazón with achiote can be found in the international sections of grocery stores or in Spanish bodegas. Brands such as Goya Foods offer a range of ingredients often used in Hispanic cooking.

Instructions:

  1. Rinse rice thoroughly in water and set aside.
  2. In a medium or large pot heat oil and sauté sofrito until softened. Add tomato sauce and let simmer for 2 minutes.
  3. Stir in gandules, alcaparrado, all of the spices and 4 cups of water. Taste carefully and add additional salt if needed, 1 teaspoon at a time. The broth should taste heavily seasoned and slightly salty.
  4. Bring to a rapid boil, then add rice and stir. If needed, add more water to raise the water level to at least 1 inch above the rice. Reduce heat to a soft boil and let most of the liquid absorb and evaporate, stirring occasionally, very gently.
  5. Carefully mound the rice towards the center of the pot. Cover the top of the pot with foil and cover with a lid. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Fold the rice from the bottom up, but do not disturb the bottom of the pan. Cook for another 20 minutes and check if rice is tender and cooked. If needed, keep on the stove for another 10 minutes.

Contact Maya Santiago at [email protected].

