Easy Three-Ingredient Recipes

Put those masks away — these tasty dishes can be made with ingredients you likely already have.

With the COVID-19 outbreak transforming our ways of life. A trip to the grocery store is no longer a leisurely, somewhat-relaxing weekend activity. Instead, it is a high-stress, high-risk task that may take hours if there is a long line. Still, there are ways to make delicious meals and desserts that don’t require a trek to Trader Joe’s. Here are some simple recipes that will definitely keep you full (and entertained) during quarantine:

Shortbread Cookies

I made these delicious cookies during quarantine and they were super easy, even without the confectioner’s sugar garnish. Try eating them with crushed berries for a little bit of nutrition!

One cup of unsalted butter, softened

½ cup of sugar

Two cups of all-purpose flour

Confectioner’s sugar (optional)

Preheat the oven to 325 F. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in flour. Press dough into an ungreased 9-inch square baking pan. Prick with a fork. Bake until light brown, 30-35 minutes. Cut into squares while warm. Cool completely on a wire rack. If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar.

Banana Pancakes

Like the Jack Johnson song, these pancakes are a relaxing way to start your morning, and surprisingly healthy.

One banana

Two eggs

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Maple syrup or honey to serve

In a bowl, mash the banana with a fork. Add eggs and cinnamon. Mix until combined. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add a spoonful of batter and cook for 3-4 minutes, then flip and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes. Drizzle with maple syrup or honey.

Nutella Cookies

My mom made these cookies this week and I can safely say that they were a 10/10. Try them with a sprinkle of sea salt to balance out the sweetness!

One cup of flour

One cup of Nutella

One large egg

Preheat the oven to 350 F, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add the Nutella, flour and egg to a large bowl. Mix until well combined. The mixture will form a thick dough but should be moist enough to roll into balls. Using your hands roll about 2 tablespoons of dough into balls. Place cookies on your baking sheet and flatten them slightly with your fingertips or the bottom of a glass, about an inch and a half thick. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until they are cooked around the edges and still slightly soft in the middle. Let the cookies sit on the baking sheet for 5 minutes and then cool on a baking rack.

Mac n Cheese

Making this mac and cheese will make you feel a little bit more productive than if you prepared the box kind.

Five cups of milk

One pound of elbow macaroni, dry

Two cups of shredded cheddar cheese

In a large pot, bring the milk to a boil. Add the pasta and stir constantly until the pasta is cooked, about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat, then add the cheddar. Stir until the cheese is melted and the pasta is evenly coated.

Biscuits

Pretend you’re at your local Cracker Barrel with these simple biscuits. Bonus points for only requiring two ingredients.

Two cups self-rising flour

One cup of heavy whipping cream

Preheat the oven to 450 F. In a large bowl, combine the flour and cream. Put dough onto a lightly floured surface; knead for 5 minutes or until no longer sticky. Roll dough to a 1/2-in. thickness. Cut into biscuit pieces, about three fingers wide. Place in a large ungreased cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet. Bake until golden brown, 8-10 minutes.

