An NYU Student’s Guide to Hangover Cures

We’ve all been there. After taking maybe one too many shots at the club, you somehow punch into your dorm, pass out in your bed and wake up the next morning in your club clothes with a splitting headache that makes you want to lay in bed forever. Unfortunately, you still need to make it to your 8 a.m. recitation. Though hangovers aren’t exactly a sickness, they’re in a league of their own when it comes to leaving us bedridden for several hours, or even an entire day. Here are some of the best ways to get rid of — or at least temporarily relieve — one.

Cheers Vitamins

As seen on Shark Tank, these after-alcohol vitamins are designed to be taken after a night out and aim to reduce the many negative effects of alcohol. Stern junior Brooke Fuller swears by these magic pills.

“These vitamin pills are lifesavers and reduce hangovers by 50%,” she said.

Unlike similar products, which mainly target dehydration-related issues, Cheers helps your liver actually break down the alcohol leading to hangover issues, such as headache, nausea and the inability to sleep. This apparent cure-all does come with a hefty price tag, though: one bottle is $35.

Pedialyte

A more affordable alternative to Cheers is Pedialyte, an anti-dehydration drink that isn’t exactly made for hangovers — it’s technically formulated for children — but gets the job done pretty well. According to Tisch junior Daniela Urdaneta, the fruit-flavored beverage works wonders on hangovers. Pedialyte targets symptoms like dizziness, crankiness and fatigue at a fraction of the price of Cheers ($4 to $6 per bottle) by replacing lost electrolytes through added sodium, potassium and sugar. The drink comes in a variety of flavors, including coconut, strawberry and grape. If you’d rather not bring a bottle filled with colorful liquid that announces your hangover to class, Pedialyte also sells fizzy powder packs in cherry or grape for $11 for 12 packets.

Gatorade + Ginger Ale

Ginger ale, like McDonald’s Sprite, is known to have magical properties. Somehow, it helps ease nausea, one of the most notorious hangover symptoms. On the other hand, Gatorade is meant to give you the energy you need to power through your day — whether that means sports, class or yet another night out, plus it contains electrolytes to keep you hydrated. The combination is pretty much self-explanatory and kills two birds with one stone.

Bagels/Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Carbohydrate or die-drate am I right? Although not scientifically proven, eating mountains of carbs after a late night out almost automatically makes you feel better — at least it makes me feel better. And when the carbs come with the amazing combination of bacon, egg and cheese, your headache magically goes away.

“Bacon, egg and cheeses, specifically from Tompkins Square Bagels, are one of my hangover staples,” CAS sophomore Kathrine Serebrianski said. “I don’t rely on anything else.”

While the rumor that greasy foods eliminates hangovers may need some scientific backing — they might actually upset your stomach more — this delicious breakfast is worth a shot.

Lipton Breakfast

This is controversial. Lipton is one of NYU’s most polarizing dining halls — it’s been called flavorless in the past — but several students stand by their breakfast. Sometimes, you just need a classic breakfast filled with pancakes, sausages, eggs and bacon to get you through the day. Especially for first-year students who live in Lipton, it’s nice to know that you only need to go down the elevator to get a comforting meal after a long night out.

