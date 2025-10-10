4 independent makeup shops that shine in NYC

Makeup is a part of student life in more ways than one. You may be using it to get ready for a night out after a long week of classes. Perhaps you want to feel confident before a big interview. Or possibly you’re just putting on a bit before heading to lecture. Whatever the reason, makeup adds a little fun to the day. New York City has more than its fair share of beauty chains, but it is also home to independent brands that are doing something different. From SoHo to Koreatown, these stores are creative spaces where you can unleash your inner artist.

Fwee AGIT NYC

74 Grand St.

My favorite on this list, Fwee’s electric-blue design stops passersby in their tracks, inviting them inside to admire the maximalist interior. The Korean cosmetics brand just opened its first U.S. retail store in Soho, and is a candy shop for makeup and Instagram-worthy photos. The store itself is designed to be an experience, its walls decorated with life-size versions of their blush and lip cream in pink, purple and red. The brand first launched in Korea in 2021 and went viral on social media for products like the Blurry Pudding Pots and Glowy Jelly Pots — creatively packaged pots of blush and lip creams with a smooth, matte finish. It even has a Scoop Zone where visitors can put their favorite shades of the makeup puddings into collectible keychains.

NOELENOELE

74 Orchard St.

NOELENOELE is the vision of Afro-Caribbean artist Noele Charles. While brands like Fenty Beauty have championed inclusivity through a wide range of shades, NOELENOELE brings something different to the table, offering a fully gender-neutral approach to beauty. The Lower East Side studio is located on the third floor of creative space LAAMS, and its products serve as a reflection of the owner’s experiences as an artist — the colors are not afraid to lean bold. From pigmented yellow blushes to striking blue and purple vermillion eyeshadows, NOELENOELE’s collection is packaged in clear tubes and pots printed with abstract portraits.

Credo Beauty

9 Prince St.

If you’re in your clean girl era, Credo Beauty transports patrons to a minimalist space, celebrating clean beauty, clean makeup and clean products. The store contains a variety of products from more than 92 brands — all sourced from sustainable, eco-friendly companies. The makeup products include blends of botanical oils and green tea extract to nourish the skin. The store’s commitment to sustainability is evident in their client process. Employees take the time to understand individual skin types and preferences, ensuring a personalized and thoughtful shopping experience. Whether you’re looking for a vitamin C serum or a hydrating lip balm, Credo Beauty offers something for everyone.

Besfren Beauty

315 5th Ave.

Before Besfren Beauty was a makeup store, it was an artisan dessert shop that offered handmade desserts and drinks that blended Korean craftsmanship with New York energy. In 2016, they expanded and opened Besfren Beauty, drawing inspiration from the Korean fairy tale “Moon Rabbit,” where the moon symbolizes hope and guidance, and the rabbits represent creation. The store sells a wide variety of Korean skincare and makeup products, such as Medicube face masks, Dasique blushes and Muzigae Mansion lip tints. This store is perfect for students exploring not only K-beauty, but how culture and storytelling can enhance makeup.

