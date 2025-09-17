Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW

The opening look featured a black and white striped patchwork suit with varying sizes of lines and grids. Shao New York actively played with its proportions by accentuating the outfit with an exaggerated paperboy hat and a metallic earpiece.

The styling of the models reinforced the show’s alien-like visuals — details from uniformly slicked back hair to elongated, acrylic nails, where chains dangled from models’ fingers.

“Everyone has light blue contacts,” Luca Tejada, a 20-year-old intern with PR firm Rep Agency who worked the show, told WSN. “It looks very cool. All the visuals and all the outfits — they look like they’re from the future.”

The diverse casting and looks were a testament to the show’s message: fashion as a means of blending the past and future. Yang sees the future as not being exclusively shaped by youth, but also by those who carry the past forward. Older models walked alongside younger ones, and traditionally feminine skirts and dresses were accessorized with men’s loafers and high socks.