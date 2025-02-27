4 alternatives to black puffers to round out your winter wardrobe

Black puffers: we see them everywhere, swarming the streets of campus during the wintertime. But a stereotypical jacket from The North Face doesn’t have to be your only option against the cold. Here are some recommendations for coats that will keep you warm and stylish during the end of the freezing New York City winter as stores begin to put their winter jackets on sale.

Trench coats

Classic and timeless trenches can elegantly elevate any outfit and can even be paired with a hoodie for a more casual look. All the 20-something cool girls that wear Santal 33 walking around SoHo normally sport these. A trench is perfect for those who want to channel the corporate look by layering them over black slacks, but it even works for days that simply call for sweatpants — adding a sophisticated touch to an otherwise casual outfit.

Leather jackets

Leather jackets have always been a classic for cold weather — they have a cool quality to them if done right. Hunting for the perfect listen

jacket can be difficult in thrift stores, but when you find the one, it is perfect for almost any occasion. These jackets go well with cowboy boots, or any type of clothing that has a classic Americana aesthetic. You can either go the edgy route by accessorizing with a pair of black sunglasses, or keep it strictly casual with a monochrome scarf.

Suede jackets

An underrated jacket for the winter, suede jackets are less intense than leather jackets but have the same cool-girl effect as trench coats. Suede easily enhances any simple outfit and effortlessly gives the impression to passersby that you are on your way to buy an expensive matcha or know where the best record stores near campus are. Opt for tighter-fitting pieces to wear underneath the already snug suede, best juxtaposed with baggier pants or jeans.

Fur coats

These have recently been trending and popping up all over Pinterest feeds. While a full fur jacket is undeniably chic, a more subtle way to sport this trend is to get a coat with fur trim so that your coat doesn’t get completely ruined by some rain and you can repurpose it for the warmer months. Fur coats are an especially excellent choice for a fancy dinner outfit, or going out and taking digicam photos. They always look good paired with some heels or statement boots.

