Creative Self-Care in Uncertain Times

Thinking of ways to still implement self-care into your routine despite all spas and salons having closed due to the coronavirus? Look no further — here are some creative hair masks, face masks and bath bomb recipes to make at home! Never pay money for a facial again.

3 Hair Masks:

Common ingredients in hair masks are natural oils, avocado, honey, almond milk and bananas. Some oils contain omega-3 acids, and like honey, are full of antioxidants to promote hair growth. Avocado, almonds and eggs are a great source of protein to both moisturize and grow hair, while bananas are chock full of Vitamin C and biotin to prevent hair breakage.

For the following recipes, simply blend the listed ingredients and apply to damp hair. Then, cover your hair with a shower cap, leave the mask on for 30 to 60 minutes and shampoo and condition as normal afterward.

Olive Oil & Avocado

If you have dry, damaged hair from that New York weather — because, let’s be honest, who doesn’t — now is the perfect time to renourish it with an Olive Oil & Avocado mask. All you need is 1 mashed avocado, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of honey (optional, for extra hydration).

Almond Milk & Coconut Oil

Next, we have the Almond Milk & Coconut Oil mask, which encourages hair growth. You’ll need 4 egg whites, 5 tablespoons of almond milk and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.

Banana & Honey

Lastly, say hello to luscious locks with the Banana-Honey mask, which is especially helpful if you’re prone to brittle hair. Blend 1 banana with 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of either olive oil or almond oil.

3 Face Masks:

Honey & Brown Sugar

If you have oily skin, try a Honey and Brown Sugar mask; the honey absorbs oil while the brown sugar exfoliates dead skin cells and leaves your skin moisturized — what more could you want? Just combine 1 tablespoon of brown sugar with juice from half a lemon and 3 tablespoons of honey. Apply to a clean face and leave on for 10 minutes before washing. I’ve tried sugar scrubs before and they’ve been perfect for exfoliating all skin on the body. When using sugar on the face though, make sure to be careful, as it can be rough, and only use it on acne-dense areas. Lemon can make your skin temporarily more susceptible to sun damage, so avoid sunlight, or wear sunscreen after using this mask.

Dark Chocolate

If you have dry skin, you need to try the Dark Chocolate mask (yes, you read that correctly). Dark chocolate is rich in vitamins A, B1, C, D and E as well as iron and calcium so it will nourish and add moisture to your skin. Use 3.5 ounces of dark chocolate, 1 cup of milk and 3 tablespoons of salt. Combine the milk and salt in a bowl and stir it, then melt the chocolate and add in the milk-salt mixture. Once it cools, apply it to your face, leave for 15 minutes and wash off with a cleanser.

Honey-Turmeric

Another fun one you can try is the Honey-Turmeric mask, which, as a natural antiseptic, can reduce redness from blemishes and prevent the spread of bacteria. I always include honey in my face masks, as it’s awesome for moisturizing skin and gives me the best results after a dry New York winter. Combine half a teaspoon of turmeric with 1 tablespoon of honey for an antioxidant-rich, antibacterial mask that will reduce inflammation and prevent breakouts. Be careful though, as using too much turmeric can stain your skin. So long as you use it cautiously, this recipe is simple and effective!

Bath Bomb:

Always wanted to recreate that Intergalactic exploding bath bomb from Lush? It’s your time to shine.

You’ll need 1 cup of baking soda, ½ cup of citric acid, ½ cup of Epsom salt, ½ cup of cornstarch, 2½ tablespoons of almond or coconut oil, ¾ tablespoon water, 12-15 drops essential oil and coloring pigment (optional).

Whisk the dry ingredients together and add as much or as little color pigment as you want. In a separate bowl, combine the wet ingredients. Then, add the wet ingredients to the dry very slowly so the citric acid, which creates the fizzing effect, doesn’t overreact. Stop mixing when the ingredients resemble wet sand.

If you don’t have bath bomb molds, use an empty egg carton or two small bowls to pack the mixture into two halves and then press them together firmly; let the mold sit for a minute, then gently pull it apart to remove the bath bomb. Let it dry for 24 hours before enjoying in the tub.

In such a stressful time, self care is especially important. Luckily, while you’re at home all day, it has never been easier to take a little extra time to focus on you.

