NYCSampleSale: The door to discounted luxury

SoHo glitters with dazzling storefronts housing all the big name brands you could think of: Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel and more. Customers seem to sleep walk when they enter these stores, imagining what it would be like to don such high-end pieces that they can see but not touch.

But on Oct. 29, just south of these star-lit shops on Lafayette Street, customers clutching canvas-sized bags and foldable storage carts anxiously waited for doors to open at 10 a.m. Beyond them was the Isabel Marant sample sale, hosted in an LED-lit warehouse room crammed with clothing racks carrying luxury suits, dresses, skirts, pants, shirts, shoes and more — with prices ranging from $60 for swimwear to $480 for coats with retail prices of over $2400.

“I want a bag that is normally $1,000 and it’s being sold for $220,” Mallory Myers, 26, said while waiting in the long line. “For $220, I would splurge.”

Especially popular in New York City, sample sales refer to limited time events selling majorly discounted high fashion surplus items. While they are intended to sell items such as blueprint designs for factory-produced clothing, clothes for editorial shoots, runway wear or outfits that got scrapped in production, sample sales generally offer any high-end brand excess stock discounted up to 70% to 90% off retail prices.

Sample sales originated in New York in the ’70s and ’80s, but very few people knew about them then, as word of sample sales was often only spoken of among fashion industry insiders. In the ’90s, however, early internet blogs and sites brought attention to them, resulting in customers spending their afternoon work breaks in the Garment District in Midtown in search for sample sales.

Since 2023, sample sales have circulated social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, with 80 million views linked to various sample sales on TikTok alone.

At the same time as the Isabel Marant sale, 260 Sample Sale’s location on Broome Street was also bustling with customers for the Loeffler Randall sale. Zoe Deal, 30, exited the store carrying a bag filled with four pairs of shoes and a belt. When Deal moved to SoHo from Wisconsin, she found lower Manhattan filled with sample sales, with some producing special memories for her. It was there that she found her after-party dress for her wedding — an Hervé Léger dress sold at 90% off the original price.

“Those types of experiences, where you feel like you will find a diamond in the rough, make you have hope that you’re going to find something like that again,” Deal said.

Deal is drawn to sample sale shopping because of memories she holds thrift-shopping with her grandmother and father back in her hometown. She compared thrifting to sample sale-shopping because of the opportunity it provides to find a unique piece with limited resources.

“We grew up in Wisconsin and there was always this desire to have access to things that people in cities had, or to just to look different, because everyone kind of wore the same thing,” Deal said. “So I think trying to find individuality or working with the resources that you have in a different, more creative way has always been appealing.”

Some people, however, hold a different view on sample sales. Luke Adelson-Yan, a sophomore at the College of Arts and Science, was an intern for a small luxury brand called Luxenburg over the summer, and described how his creative director constantly promoted the idea of putting out sample sales for overstock items simply for marketing purposes.

“The sample sale wasn’t to build a community or promote Luxenburg as a brand, it was to make money,” Adelson-Yan said. “It was just a way of, ‘Let’s discount this because it’s overstock, no one wants it and because we’re a luxury brand, someone will buy it at a cheap price.’”

Similarly, some claim that they are also a product of luxury brands contributing to capitalistic practices of overconsumption, selling less desirable products to the masses while gatekeeping the higher quality items. Regardless, sample sales certainly have their perks by making luxury more accessible for shoppers outside of the small circle of the high fashion industry.

It’s undeniable that these discounted popups have created communities online and united fashion fanatics, thrifters and anyone with an inkling of interest in fashion at the locations of various sample sales around New York City. In a city where being fashionable is often a tradeoff with ever-rising prices, sample sales contribute to the formation of a sustainable and more diverse fashion community.

Contact Yuuki Lubin at [email protected].