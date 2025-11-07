‘A bit counterintuitive’: Students split on Kimmel staircase renovations

NYU ushered in the fall semester with its routine itinerary of orientation events and student shows. But one new change was out of the ordinary: a redesigned entrance to the Kimmel Center for University Life.

Once the building’s focal point, the Grand Staircase was known as a historic hub for on-campus protest, a space for ambassadors to welcome new students with applause and the statement pathway to the second floor. After nearly two years of closure, the staircase reopened to students ahead of this academic year — now narrowed by four “dynamic seating pods” that the university said would foster a “more welcoming and inclusive space.” But students are divided on the renovations.

WSN surveyed 350 students in and around Kimmel and Bobst Library. Nearly half of the group said the renovations create a more “convenient student experience,” adding that the seating pods open up more spaces to study, meet with friends and charge devices.

“I think the design is pretty cool,” CAS senior Carter Yoon said. “I like that there is actually new seating, because I know that Kimmel gets super crowded.”

However, 73 students said the renovations are an added inconvenience, with the rest indicating that they had no strong opinions. Many reported that the inclusion of the seating pods created a more crowded staircase and made it harder to exit the building.

NYU initially closed the stairway in October 2023 following an onslaught of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus, but did not provide a reason until four months later, when it cited safety concerns due to “protest activity.” About a month later, administrators announced that they were renovating the staircase to resolve accessibility concerns surrounding “steepness” and “lack of handrails.”

“I guess it’s kind of impossible for the new lofts to have the protests that used to happen — before they used to have the good old stairs,” CAS senior Hana Kuwasako said. “But other than that, I do appreciate this area of study. It’s an easy place to study at.”

In their survey responses, some students said the added seating pods — intended to hold about 10 to 15 individuals each — were awkwardly designed and pointless as a communal area. Respondents were also split on the aesthetics of the renovations — while some thought the pods lent an open design to the main entrance, others viewed the introduction of seating areas on the staircase as oddly placed.

“[The construction] impeded foot traffic at the Kimmel Center for over a year,” one respondent said. “Getting to class or to Peet’s was made into a chore, and although I do feel like they made better usage [of] the space, I wouldn’t say it equated the time it took to finish.”

Several students also acknowledged the staircase’s history as a protest site and said its renovation was a futile attempt by administrators to stifle student speech, given that the seating pods limit mass gatherings. Before its closure, the stairs had been the site of a 36-hour sit-in, abortion rights protests and vigils for victims of conflicts in Ukraine and Sudan.

“The whole point was them saying, ‘Oh, we don’t want you guys to protest because it is disrupting student life’ — but their construction is quite literally doing the same thing,” said one student, who spoke to WSN under the condition of anonymity. “It was a bit counterintuitive, so I hope in the future, NYU thinks about how they want to address these things, and that what they’re actually doing makes sense.”

Contact Noah Kim at [email protected].