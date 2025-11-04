How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists

JaJuan Malachi Morris-Guity’s eight years of experience in the newsroom have been defined by an unspoken sense of pressure.

“I felt this lingering sense of isolation and seclusion,” the CAS alum said. “I just never wanted anybody that looked like me or who came from a similar background to feel like that.”

Malachi’s feelings inspired him to carve out a safe space in the journalism industry, where only 6% of all reporters identify as Black. He began building the Black Journalist Collective, which centers on dismantling the harmful dynamics he has observed in newsrooms.

Founded in 2022, the collective hosts recurring events ranging from Conversations & Libations — a mixer where members have the opportunity to celebrate their shared roots — to jazz nights and community garden parties. It highlights reporting by dozens of New York City-based Black writers, podcasters and producers at panel events and on its social media accounts.

“I feel like a lot of Black journalists are pitted against one another, as if there’s only room for two Black people in the newsroom,” Malachi said. “Instead of being inclined to establish solidarity or establish healthy rapport, it turns into this thing of competition. I don’t think it’s conducive for growth.”

The group currently comprises 35-40 journalists from the city. Maintaining a space of their own has become especially critical amid the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Malachi also hopes that The BJC will bridge the notable divide between content creators and journalists.

“I feel like a lot of content creators abide by journalistic standards, but they kind of exist in this avant-garde space of storytelling,” Malachi said. “I wanted to bridge that gap.”

By targeting Black creatives and storytellers in fields from writing to photography, Malachi aims to create an environment that encourages creatives to offer services and support across disciplines. Annalesia Law, who works in finance, told WSN that she’s built personal friendships with people she met at BJC events — not because of occupational similarities, but because of shared values and interests.

“I like that it’s casual because it’s not so pretentious,” Oliver Luke, who attends BJC events, told WSN. “Sometimes, you know, if something wasn’t casual, somebody might feel like ‘I don’t belong, I’m not that accomplished,’ but all is welcome.”

Law, who is looking to dabble in journalism as a hobby, appreciates the BJC for bringing together a group of driven and passionate people in media, while simultaneously welcoming all skillsets with open arms. BJC members such as Law see the collective as both a familial space and a way to build connections in the journalistic field.

“It’s a central place where I can go and we can talk shop,” Jonathan White, a music programming coordinator at SiriusXM and meeting attendee, said in an interview with WSN. “‘I need a camera person.’ ‘I know a guy.’ ‘Oh, I got this event going on, I need a PR person.’ ‘I know a person.’ It’s about being able to be a helping hand to each other.”

Though the BJC does not currently have professional opportunities open to college students, Malachi encourages any interested undergraduates to atend the organization’s events or reach out to him via LinkedIn.

“That’s why I created this space — for people who might have interest in the career field, or might want more insight on what the day-to-day looks like,” Malachi said. “They’ll have a complete rolodex of people they can reach out to. It’s deliberately accessible.”

Even in times of societal division, Malachi remains optimistic. He hopes that by cultivating a community of Black journalists and creatives, he can extend his optimism and support to others.

“We’re very much in our grassroots era,” Malachi said. “I want it to grow into a household name — starting off in the Black community and then becoming a bigger entity.”

Contact Sherry Chen at [email protected].