5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly

As the crisp fall air turns into a frosty winter breeze, the beloved bottoms of warmer weather get folded up and stored away. But fear not — tights have got you covered. For avid skirt-wearers, tights may be the only way to keep miniskirts in your outfit rotation. From autumnal plaid to corporate maroon, here are five ways to style your tights that are worth trying.

Solid black tights

Black tights pair well with almost everything, opening a realm of possibilities for you. Add some white leg warmers and pair them with boots, like Dr. Martens or Timberland, to keep you toasty as you march around the city. You could also wear high socks — they look incredible and are great for layering. Speaking of layers, over the tights, opt for a denim skirt, with a white collared shirt underneath an oversized patterned sweater.

Lace tights

Stay classy with lace tights of whatever color your heart desires. With these tights, you’ll really feel like the main character, and I don’t just mean bookworm Rory Gilmore or Blair Waldorf. Though these icons know how to look stunning in tights, whether in a cardigan or schoolgirl uniform, outfits like theirs can have too many patterns at once. Sometimes simple is better with lace tights. Try a minidress — it can be black, green, yellow or whatever suits your style and matches the lace tights you own. What makes this outfit so perfect is that the intricacy of the lace accentuates the simplicity of a plain minidress. Wear it with dark knee-high boots and a black belt over a dress, and you might find yourself on the cover of a magazine — or at least looking like you belong on one.

Plaid tights

Stay cozy with plaid tights that will truly get you into an autumn mood. Their burnt orange, dark reds, faded greens and cinnamon shades remind you of the piles of fall leaves you long to jump into. Plaid tights are unique and liven up bland outfits, but that also means they should be the only thing to stand out. Forget about polka dots, stripes or anything that overpowers the plaid tights. Instead, opt for black bottoms, like a black leather skirt or black denim shorts. On top, keep warm with a cable-knit white sweater, and finish with some simple black heels. For those who want to accessorize, a singular white bow in your half-up, half-down hair would top off the look.

White tights

Stay chic with snowy white tights. From retro energies to romantic aesthetics — depending on what you pair it with — white tights are truly versatile. They can go beneath any skirt, shorts or bottoms and the color doesn’t clash with anything. There are a variety of outfit combinations that come with wearing white tights. Maybe it’s some black loafers and a dark plaid skirt over your tights. Maybe it’s a basic white long-sleeve underneath a lacy black tank top or black vest. Maybe it’s adding a little something like a silver necklace and having your hair up for maximum flair. White tights command attention without trying and take people’s breaths away when you style them right.

Maroon tights

Stay corporate in some uncommon maroon tights. If Pinterest made you buy them, here is how to style them. With a color like maroon, not everything goes well with it, but neutral colors sure do. Black and white might also work, but gray and maroon give you that office-siren aesthetic whether you actually work in the office or not. Try the tights with a gray pleated skirt and gray sweater — they don’t have to be the same shade. Then wear some black Mary Janes or ballet flats. Lastly, accessorize with a red handbag, golden hoop earrings, a matching scarf and cute red bows in your hair.

