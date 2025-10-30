How to love authentically in the digital age

In the city that never sleeps, people have always been trying to find love. Once upon a time, it might have been on a morning stroll through Central Park, through a conversation in the checkout line at Zabar’s or just longer eye contact on the sidewalk. Now, with the undeniable proliferation of Hinge and Tinder, the search for romance in the city is even harder.

In 2022, 57% of New Yorkers said that they felt lonely “some of the time or often.” According to a 2023 survey, about 33% of renters live alone, making it the most significant household type in the city. Millions of people living in New York City feel lonely and come home to empty apartments.

Still, New Yorkers keep the spark of connection alive. It’s true that dating apps and social media platforms are loud and exhausting; you can feel their presence everywhere you go. However, in this era, the solution isn’t to reject technology just because it has flaws. Instead, we can remember what technology cannot replace.

Here are a few tips for how you can use dating apps more thoughtfully so that real connections don’t disappear.

Be authentic

We have shifted from organic meet cutes where we can fall in love with someone’s personality to an era of hyper-visibility. On dating apps, we can create profiles and type our names, ages, hobbies, where we live and other statistics. We can post photos of ourselves looking our absolute best, or perhaps even photoshopped. Unfortunately, this makes it extremely difficult to make a worthwhile connection. Everyone is visible, yet no one truly feels seen.

To amend this, remember that words have an extraordinary amount of value; we use them every day, and they are our best tools to convey what we truly mean. The conversations you have with people tell you the majority of what you need to know about them. If you have a niche hobby, don’t be afraid to share it — someone will end up appreciating it.

As for photos, if you don’t hike regularly, don’t include in your Hinge profile that photo from a trip your parents made you go on four summers ago. And if you haven’t picked up a book outside of the mandatory class ones, certainly don’t pose in a coffee shop with “Gender Trouble” pretending that you empathize with Judith Butler’s philosophies on gender as a social construct.

Quality not quantity

Enter any train car and you’ll see the same thing: a row of faces staring at glowing screens. Thumbs are swiping, fingers are tapping and eyes are hooked. If anyone on that rush-hour commute is searching for love, it will likely be through Instagram messages, swipes on Tinder and prompts on Hinge.

This phenomenon makes sense when you consider how dating apps profit off of the amount of time you spend on them and how much you scroll. But authentic connections have nothing to do with speed. Instead of swiping through a hundred people on Tinder, focus on a couple of conversations at a time — you can’t truly get to know someone unless you devote some level of undivided time to them.

Waiting is important. The jittery feeling that comes from a romantic connection is not in the buzz of multiple Instagram notifications, but from the hope of finding that one person and building a unique connection with them.

Be present

It’s easy to think that the only way to meet someone is through social media, but real-life connections still exist. The city is ever-growing and, as a native New Yorker, I still run into people I know everywhere I go. I can’t enter a single neighborhood without seeing a familiar face.

When you go to your local coffee shop or even Bobst Library, you never know what kind of conversation can naturally arise. If you take a moment to look up from your devices, you might meet someone who is passionate about the same things you are — or is just crashing out from the college workload, too. And who knows — maybe the next person will be the one.

Contact Christobelle Rudes at [email protected].