Drag opera nights, social justice organizing and … Sunday service?

The launch panel for the Environmental Justice Initiative. (Ivy Chan for WSN)
NYU Law launches climate justice lab
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Courant researchers mathematically model capsizing icebergs
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Admin suggest mediator for contract faculty bargaining
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Grad union stages Bobst study-in to demand meeting with admin
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
$2 million Village greenery project launches near campus
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Protesters shut down Brooklyn Bridge, and other top stories across NYC
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
City Scoop: Adams drops out of mayoral race, and other top stories across NYC
Zohran Mamdani stands beside Senator Bernie Sanders at this year’s Labor Day parade. (Krish Dev for WSN)
City Scoop: Mamdani endorsed by Gov. Hochul, and other top stories across NYC
(Courtesy of NYU)
‘We don’t need to panic’: Clay Shirky on NYU’s approach to AI
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Courtesy of Lynne Sheridan)
Beyond NYU: Bringing artists’ stories alive is a ‘dream’ for this Grammy Museum executive
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: A guide on how to manage Ben & Jerry’s with ‘heart’
(Courtesy of PookieFilms)
Beyond NYU: Breaking into R&B with her Sudanese culture
Opinion: NYU’s recent ad with AI art is an artistic failure
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: AI should not be used to exploit loneliness
(Tony Wu for WSN)
Opinion: NYU cares more about image than free speech
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Yezen Saadah for WSN)
Guest Essay: We condemn the actions and ideas that killed Charlie Kirk and their presence on our campus
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: What would you have us do instead?
Students at the 2024 Steinhardt graduation ceremony decorated their caps with pro-Palestinian designs. (Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Guest Essay: Why you should decorate your graduation cap
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Courtesy of ​​the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)
Off Topic: Department of Defense name change counters tradition and goals
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the Grand Canyon University on Oct. 28th, 2024. (Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Charlie Kirk fought for what killed him
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: We can’t afford to prioritize AI in early education
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU tennis player to compete in ITA Cup
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Staff Reacts: 2025 WNBA Finals
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Golf closes out fall season, volleyball competes in UAA Round Robin #2 and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Sydney and Washington, D.C.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country storms to first place, tennis closes out ITA Regionals and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s soccer extends winning streak, tennis opens ITA Northeast Championships and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s soccer scores first home win, women’s volleyball wins twice and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s golf dominates UAA championship, women’s volleyball splits double-header and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Tel Aviv, Paris and Los Angeles
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Washington, Paris and Sydney
The Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. (Isabel Albors for WSN)
NYU’s annual Detention and Deportation Conference means something different this year
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Steinhardt junior crafts a love letter to home at Fashion Week Brooklyn
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Drag opera nights, social justice organizing and … Sunday service?
(Courtesy photo by Adithi Varakantam)
Why I celebrate Diwali
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
No tricks, just treats and unique costumes for spooky season
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
This fashion fall & winter season, it is in with the new — and the old
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
4 independent makeup shops that shine in NYC
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
The ultimate autumn scent guide
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Get a taste of Panama with this fluffy, fried pastry
(John Bush for WSN)
Wednesday-night dinners: How these NYU students find community through cooking
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
New eats near NYU: Ferrane Bakery is multiple traditions in one kitchen
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
5 restaurants near NYU named the best in North America
(Aaliya Luthra for WSN)
Celebrate Diwali at these 4 NYC events
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
This National Coming Out Day, keep the conversation flowing
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Courtesy of Valeria Sandino)
Tisch student’s short film investigates abuse in the arts
(Courtesy of Helena Kawamura)
Q&A: Steinhardt alum on debut jazz single
(Rishi Gala for WSN)
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Twilight’
(Abby Jong for WSN)
Your next read based on your zodiac sign
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel by an NYU professor, a book where magic meets politics and more
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Ocean Vuong shares new novel at Skirball
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these reads
(Courtesy of Morten Skovgaard)
Review: Celebrating Ozzy Osbourne’s life and last stand
(Courtesy of IMDb)
Review: ‘Good Boy’ proves to be more than a good gimmick
(Courtesy of TAS Rights Management)
Review: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ takes listeners behind the curtain
(Courtesy of Music to Life)
Q&A: Noel Paul Stookey on NYU Arts & Impact
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
6 underrated LGBTQ+ songs to add to your playlist
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Broadway male tenors
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Stunt casting takes away from Broadway’s magic
Pasadena Golf Club, one of the 12 comedy troupes that were open for auditions this semester. (Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
Behind the curtain of NYU comedy auditions
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
5 casting choices we’re manifesting
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Review: ‘Art’ on Broadway fails to craft a compelling production
Steinhardt seniors Mila De Félix and Ricardo Goytia. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Puerto Rican culture and art combine for these Steinhardt seniors
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Clive Davis students to play at the Guggenheim in collaboration with CBVC
(Maya Santiago for WSN)
Review: MoMA’s new installation embraces the future of artificial intelligence
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
‘Escenas’ traces Latinx family histories through photography
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Review: ‘Reflections in Black’ reframes Black narratives through photography
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
An average conversation between Stern bros
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
An average conversation between Stern bros
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Escapism
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Lost in New York, found through photography
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
The fight to save Elizabeth Street Garden
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Drag opera nights, social justice organizing and … Sunday service?

Across the street from Washington Square Park, Judson Memorial Church has stood for over a century as a community space at the intersection of arts, faith and activism.
Sam Donagi, Copy Editor
October 17, 2025
Ivy Chan
(Ivy Chan for WSN)

55 Washington Square S represents much more than another building students pass on their way to class. Adorned with pride flags and Black Lives Matter banners, Judson Memorial Church has been a gathering place for artists and activists for over a century. Today, it continues to be a hub for social justice advocates and radical art, offering everything from drag operas to interpretive dance. 

Located across from NYU’s Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life, Judson owned its entire block when it first opened in 1893 — but as the university bought up more of its surrounding property, it faded into the background, pastor Elæ Moss Benedetto told WSN. He said that on the other side of its stained glass windows, Judson aims to be home to three things: unfettered creativity, radical social justice and expansive spirituality.

The church is especially well known as a space that fosters unapologetic experimentation in the arts. Hundreds of uniquely artistic events take place each year under Judson’s roof on a nearly nightly basis, often for free or at low cost, including a drag opera that opens on Oct. 30.

“We don’t know how to be a church unless we have artists and organizers and activists coming in,” Reverend Micah Bucey, the church’s senior minister, said in an interview with WSN. 

For Bucey, who uses the church’s identity as a haven for queer artists, the protected space is particularly important now that the LGBTQ+ community is facing heightened political scrutiny and violence.

“We think of artists as potentially serving as modern-day prophets,” Bucey said. “We think that what Jesus was doing, what the prophets of the Hebrew Bible were doing — they were justice-minded spiritual performance artists, and that essentially they were using performance art to organize a spiritual, creative, justice-minded revolution.”  

Today, Judson partners with groups like Faith in Harm Reduction to offer harm reduction-focused resources for community members struggling with addiction. The church also regularly hosts local activist groups such as the Black Trans Liberation collective, which offers free food and community spaces to trans and gender nonconforming people of color. But prioritizing marginalized communities has long been a cornerstone of Judson.

When the church was first built, founder Edward Judson worked to serve its surrounding community of Italian immigrants living in nearby tenement housing. The Judson Health Center, founded in 1921, was one of the country’s first community health clinics and later offered abortion referrals and care to people facing unwanted pregnancies, years before the procedure was legalized in the United States. Judson was also a founding member of the Clergy Consultation Service, a network of faith leaders supporting people seeking reproductive care. 

Over 130 years later, these values remain at the forefront of the church’s mission.

Bucey himself was recently arrested while protesting outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center at 26 Federal Plaza — an act of resistance he said aligned with his role in the church. 

“My friend was like, ‘They’re saying that you’re just a paid protester,’” Bucey said. “And I was like, ‘I am a paid protester. It’s called being a minister.’” 

According to Benedetto, Judson’s strives to act as what he calls the organ of Washington Square Park.

 “It wants to serve the park — it wants to serve people who come here,” Benedetto said. “I do feel like Washington Square Park is like the peaceable kingdom, in a way.”

In that way, Judson serves as a welcoming venue for the nearby park’s artists, activists and creatives while keeping its longstanding commitments as a religious space. Inside its doors, worshippers gather around tables laid with baskets of bread, plates of fruit and cheese and pitchers of grape juice on the first Sunday of every month. They sing a mix of traditional hymns and modern songs, and listen to both the reverend preaching from the pulpit and members of the congregation sharing stories.

At its core, the church and its diverse array of art initiatives, activist work and weekly services embody a radical hope.

“Judson has always understood itself as what they call ‘a church for the world,’” Bucey said. “We are a church for the people who are not in it.”  

Contact Sam Donagi at [email protected].

Print this Story