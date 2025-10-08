Where to go to fulfill your NYC meet-cute dreams

Carrie met Mr. Big while collecting her fallen purse contents off of a sidewalk in Tribeca. Will Thacker met Anna Scott while working at his bookshop in Notting Hill. In that not-so-Elizabethan Baz Luhrmann adaptation, Romeo and Juliet met each other on opposite sides of a fishtank.

A classic meet-cute is nothing without a charming location. This list is designed to replace swiping on Hinge with smiling at people in real life — take yourself on a fun, productive solo date to one of these places near campus, and it may just be your last time going alone.

Elizabeth Street Garden

Between Elizabeth Street & Prince Street

On Elizabeth Street in Nolita lies a beautiful green space filled with trees, flowers, Gilded Age architecture and stone lion statues — what more could a hopeless romantic want? Many New Yorkers come to the storied garden to read, drink coffee and enjoy a brief moment of peace away from the rest of the city. Let Elizabeth Street Garden be your gateway to a romance-filled future — find a nice stone bench to sit on, and introduce yourself to a fellow people watcher. Ask what book someone is reading. Compliment a fashionista’s sweater. Or maybe write a poem like Patti Smith to allure an artsy suitor with your creative genius.

Marlton Espresso Bar

5 W 8th St.

In terms of meet-cute potential, not all cafes are created equal. To properly beget conversation, a cafe must have plenty of comfortable seating, a social atmosphere and excellent coffee. With its calming ambiance and communal tables that promote mingling among patrons, Marlton Espresso Bar succeeds on each of these fronts. When you work up enough courage, find someone cute sitting at the bar and ask what they’re sipping on. If they’re drinking a hot black coffee, run away, but if they’re tastefully sipping a cappuccino, ask to sit down and continue the conversation. You might find a romantic spark and inspiration for your next coffee order.

Strand Book Store

828 Broadway

Serving as the backdrop to iconic films and TV shows like “Sex and the City” and “Julie & Julia,” the Strand’s rom-com magic is even more apparent in person. While exploring the countless shelves of new and used books, start up a conversation with someone holding a hardcover that sparks your interest. The bookstore also features an in-house coffee shop where you can sit down and segue into a longer discussion on Jane Austen versus Emily Brontë. And if things get awkward, you can easily run from Rare Modern Literature on the third floor to Business & Economics in the basement to avoid bumping into your crush again.

Independent Film Company Center

323 6th Ave.

If you’re looking for the Tom Holland to your Zendaya, this indie theater is paradise. The Independent Film Company Center’s art house is ideal for finding a partner with an appreciation for obscure cinema, and its dim lighting and cozy vibe give it a je ne sais quoi and swoonworthy setting perfect for a flirtatious evening. While waiting to buy a ticket or after a Q&A, bonding with someone over similar interests is the best way to keep the conversation flowing. And who knows, maybe next week you’ll go back on a date to watch “The Baltimorons” — how romantic.

Your local laundromat

Meet-cutes often happen in the most unexpected places, and where are you more off guard than when shoving clothes in a dryer? At the very least, you’ll know they’re a clean person. Whether on the elevator ride down or waiting for a machine to open, striking up a chat with someone is sure to make the time go faster — and could be the step towards finding someone who would love doing laundry and taxes with you. Watch your clothes dry while “doing your homework,” and if you stay there long enough, you might run into your new boo.

Contact Isabel Aljure and SophieAnn Devito at [email protected].