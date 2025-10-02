The Luddites sent an email about their parade, then smashed the computer

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Law cancels pro-Israel speaker due to ‘security concerns’
(Isabel Albors for WSN)
Wagner students safe from latest scholarship funding cut
(Max Van Hosen and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
The Soapbox: Terrorist attack in the UK, election in the Czech Republic and forged artwork in Italy
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
UHall suites recover from flooding
(Courtesy of Lynne Sheridan)
Beyond NYU: Bringing artists’ stories alive is a ‘dream’ for this Grammy Museum PR executive
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
City Scoop: Adams drops out of mayoral race, and other top stories across NYC
Zohran Mamdani stands beside Senator Bernie Sanders at this year’s Labor Day parade. (Krish Dev for WSN)
City Scoop: Mamdani endorsed by Gov. Hochul, and other top stories across NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
City Scoop: Subway crimes hit a 15-year low, and other top stories across NYC
(Lauren Ng for WSN)
City Scoop: Adams rejects offer from Trump, and other top stories across NYC
Thousands walk Fifth Avenue for ‘No Kings’ protest
Thousands walk Fifth Avenue for ‘No Kings’ protest
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Stern MBA ranks second-to-last for return on investment
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Contract faculty rally for visa security
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Courtesy of Lynne Sheridan)
Beyond NYU: Bringing artists’ stories alive is a ‘dream’ for this Grammy Museum PR executive
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: A guide on how to manage Ben & Jerry’s with ‘heart’
(Courtesy of PookieFilms)
Beyond NYU: Breaking into R&B with her Sudanese culture
(Courtesy of BeyondDC, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: ‘Create more connectivity,’ says the former national transportation secretary
(Courtesy of Senaida Ng)
Beyond NYU: From classical piano performances to AI DJ sets
(Yezen Saadah for WSN)
Guest Essay: We condemn the actions and ideas that killed Charlie Kirk and their presence on our campus
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
New York City Mayor Eric Adams. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Opinion: The fall of Adams aids the rise of Cuomo
(Alex Tey for WSN)
Opinion: Trans people are targets, not terrorists
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Opinion: NYU uses renovations to suppress student speech
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Yezen Saadah for WSN)
Guest Essay: We condemn the actions and ideas that killed Charlie Kirk and their presence on our campus
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: What would you have us do instead?
Students at the 2024 Steinhardt graduation ceremony decorated their caps with pro-Palestinian designs. (Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Guest Essay: Why you should decorate your graduation cap
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Guest Essay: The future of NYC can’t be left to Cuomo or Adams
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Courtesy of ​​the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)
Off Topic: Department of Defense name change counters tradition and goals
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the Grand Canyon University on Oct. 28th, 2024. (Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Charlie Kirk fought for what killed him
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: We can’t afford to prioritize AI in early education
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Vaccine mandates aren’t ‘slavery’ — they’re necessary for safe schooling
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Tel Aviv, Paris and Los Angeles
Co-president Cindy Leonard leading the group in a warm-up run. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU athletes bring free running sessions to local kids
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s soccer extends winning streak, tennis opens ITA Northeast Championships and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Madrid and Shanghai
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU men’s and women’s golf season in full swing
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s soccer scores first home win, women’s volleyball wins twice and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s golf dominates UAA championship, women’s volleyball splits double-header and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s volleyball sweeps home opener, cross country takes first place and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Baseball finishes season, track runners sets personal records and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Washington, Paris and Sydney
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Argentina, Italy and Spain
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, London and Washington, D.C.
(Daphne Zhu for WSN)
The Luddites sent an email about their parade, then smashed the computer
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
5 NYC restaurants that cure our homesickness
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
How an NYU alum is filling NYC’s Erewhon-sized hole
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
How to study fashion at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Time Out Market Union Square opens between UHall and Palladium
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
How to restyle outfits from ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
(Alex Amaral for WSN)
Students pull off last-minute fashion show in Hell’s Kitchen
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Aryan Kawatra for WSN)
5 spots in NYC to people-watch for outfit inspo
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Time Out Market Union Square opens between UHall and Palladium
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Try these local swaps for your go-to chain drinks
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
6 quick snacks to grab between classes
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
NYU’s South Asian sorority girls on how they find community
(Rishi Gala for WSN)
¡Saca tu bandera! 5 ways the Latine community celebrates our month
The site of the block-wide Manhattan jail project in Chinatown.
A precarious promise: What the tallest jail in the world means for those who live next to it
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
NYU’s first and last ‘first days’
Making an Exoneree students from NYU, Georgetown University and Princeton University at a conference in Princeton (Courtesy of Sullivan Gaudreault)
These NYU students are getting the wrongly incarcerated out of prison
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
Pasadena Golf Club, one of the 12 comedy troupes that were open for auditions this semester. (Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
Behind the curtain of NYU comedy auditions
(Amelia Knust for WSN)
Q&A: Maude Latour on performing for a hometown crowd at All Things Go NYC
(Courtesy of Janus Films)
NYFF 63 Review: ‘Days and Nights in the Forest’ showcases the colonization of the mind and body
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off the Radar: The Wooster Group’s vision of the future
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Clive Davis students to play at the Guggenheim in collaboration with CBVC
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these reads
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: An emotional journey through motherhood, a classic semi-autobiographical novel and more
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
If you watched that, read this:
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A romantic academic drama, a glamorous memoir of a writer’s life in Southern California and more
(Courtesy of Alex Foster)
NYU Creative Writing alum on his debut sci-fi novel
(Courtesy of Janus Films)
(Courtesy of Blue Fox Entertainment)
Review: “Xeno” disappoints its sci-fi predecessors
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
‘One Battle After Another’ immortalizes the revolutionary spirit
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Review: ‘Him’ fumbles when it matters most
(Amelia Knust for WSN)
Queer and female voices ruled 2025’s All Things Go NYC
(Courtesy of Darkroom Records)
In ‘The Dream,’ melodrama and heartbreak are in perfect harmony
(Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Review: Nine Inch Nails mesh world building with pure aggression on ‘Tron: Ares’
(Courtesy of Dead Oceans)
Wednesday’s ‘Bleeds’ masters the art of Southern storytelling
Pasadena Golf Club, one of the 12 comedy troupes that were open for auditions this semester. (Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
5 casting choices we’re manifesting
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Review: ‘Art’ on Broadway fails to craft a compelling production
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
A guide to the performing arts at NYU as a non-major
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Summer camp has never been so camp in ‘Ginger Twinsies’
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Clive Davis students to play at the Guggenheim in collaboration with CBVC
(Maya Santiago for WSN)
Review: MoMA’s new installation embraces the future of artificial intelligence
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
‘Escenas’ traces Latinx family histories through photography
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Review: ‘Reflections in Black’ reframes Black narratives through photography
(Ethan Li for WSN)
The Met’s newest exhibition puts visitors in the place of a Parisian art critique
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Music Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
On the Street: New York City
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Lost in New York, found through photography
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
On the Street: Reflections
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Escapism
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU Law students take on a different kind of court — the basketball court
Hundreds of students and faculty surrounded Gould Plaza on April 22, 2024 in protest of NYU's ties to Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Remembering Gould Plaza, 1 year later
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
The fight to save Elizabeth Street Garden
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
SPONSORED: Gen Z faces a new credit reality as U.S. lending trends evolve
The Luddites sent an email about their parade, then smashed the computer

Members of anti-technology collective S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. brought the Neo-Luddite movement and their gnome hats to the High Line.
Isabella Bethurum, Contributing Writer
October 2, 2025
Daphne Zhu
(Daphne Zhu for WSN)

Two yellow cones. Then four red ones. Then a sea of them — that’s how you know you’ve found S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. You’d think you stumbled upon a “Coneheads” parody, but it’s nothing unusual, just a Luddite parade.

S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E., which stands for Scathing Hatred of Information Technology and the Passionate Hemorrhaging of Our Neo-Liberal Experience, is an anti-technology group associated with the Luddism movement that encourages people to ditch their devices and embrace the present. Members can be recognized by their conical gnome hats, an homage to the whimsy that has characterized Luddites since tales of their folkloric icon, Ned Ludd, first emerged.

Saturday’s parade made two stops along its path. First, participants were invited to chalk the pavement outside the Tesla store in the West Village, and at the end of the parade, the crowd held a ritualistic trial outside the nearby Apple store.

“The iPhone is not a public space, there is no digital commons,” said one of S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E.’s organizing members, who referred to themselves as Bucky. “The High Line is famous for being a public space.”

As the parade towards Tesla’s store in the Meatpacking District began, onlookers of all ages watched with curiosity. While activist parades in New York City are typically held at the expense of pedestrians’ peace, the gnome-hatted march amused passersby instead.

Ironically enough, most were filming with their smartphones.

The paraders themselves all had different motivations for attending because informational technology is not all that Luddites condemn. The movement is also anti-bureaucracy, anti-capitalist and anti-consumerism. This umbrella attracted people from across the political spectrum: self-identifying anarchists, people with a research-based interest and some who attended foremost for the performance aspect.

WSN spoke to one of the parade attendees who was passing out hats before the march. Ed — who stresses the importance of anonymity as a traditional aspect of Luddism and for this reason declined to share his last name — first became affiliated with S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. after stumbling upon an event in Washington Square Park.

“I love performance art and I love community, so this sounds exactly like what I want to be a part of,” Ed said. “This group has become my friends, as well as my co-performers.”

Ed found S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. through a common interest. But others, such as Tejas, showed up as a form of repentance. Tejas works in the tech industry, but his field does not stop him from taking small individual measures against the complete encroachment of technology into daily life.

“The best thing I think I can do is to convince my friends to go touch grass,” Tejas said. “I can just be like, ‘Do you want to go outside?’ If they feel good doing those things, then they might tell their friends as well.”

Adam Aleksic, an author known online as the Etymology Nerd, attended the parade to research his upcoming book about how technology is affecting what he calls our collective “vibes.”

“Language is a category of the universe as we experience it,” Aleksic said. “Categories can’t capture vibes. Technology also makes categories — they put you in boxes. When you create a representation of experience, it flattens the real thing.”

After the parade, a trial commenced at the Apple store that attracted an even bigger crowd. This procession, which occurs at its large events, is what has drawn many to S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. It is the group’s use of traditional soap boxes and reliance on crowd participation that allows it to appeal to people who have had no prior interest in Luddism.

After the defendant, who cheekily upheld the convenience and pseudo-companionship that technology offers, was booed off the stage, the prosecutor took the stand to protest what he called the “little existential rectangle.”

The audience participated as the jury of the trial, and as expected, the iPhone was found guilty. Upon the verdict, anyone in the crowd with a foam hammer was invited to strike it down on a large phone-shaped piñata. What ensued was a rain of Werther’s Original caramels and foam flowers for everyone to enjoy. A little girl cheered from her father’s shoulders, an elderly woman in purple smiled to herself at the floor of candy and some even shared a kiss.

That was really the whole point, and exactly what S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. meant in their email.

“Event is the medium,” the email said.

S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. also understands that statistics incite people into action. As mentioned in the speech and also inscribed on the inside of every gnome hat, five hours of daily screen time equates to fifteen years of life by age 70.

And if the statistic itself was not provocative enough, then Jackie’s delivery certainly was. As Ed explained, S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. does not have leaders, but some members, such as Jackie, routinely make speeches.

“15 years of your life spent alone,” Jackie said. “Every minute is precious. Every moment is inescapable. You think that you can go on your phone and escape it? No!”

The people roared and they looked around at each other. Even if it was forgotten by dinner time, at this very instant, everyone became aware of the value of connection.

“The people in your phone are not real, but the humans in front of you are,” Jackie said.

The interactive nature of the event demonstrated that Luddism does not merely exist as an ideology, but also has a tangible social purpose. The Neo-Luddite movement ultimately strives for a collective awareness of how modern informational technology deprives humankind of an authentic experience of the world.

“The present moment is the most sacred event,” Jackie said.

Contact Isabella Bethurum at [email protected].

