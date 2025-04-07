How to prepare for this year’s NYC mayoral election

When NYU touts the slogan “the city is your campus,” it shouldn’t be just a catchphrase — think of it as an affirmation that students have the power to make real change in New York City.

In November, residents will vote for mayor following a tumultuous term from Democratic incumbent Eric Adams, who announced his status as a political independent last week — a surprising move that allows him to bypass the competitive Democratic primary election in June and secure his spot on the general election ballot. Now, as mayoral campaigns gain momentum ahead of the primaries, many issues that impact NYU students, such as crime and affordable housing, are at stake. Getting involved in the local political process is not only a civic responsibility, but also allows you to contribute to something much bigger than the university itself.

Register to vote

Most students with American citizenship might not know that as long as they have lived in New York City for at least 30 days and are at least 18 years old, they’re eligible to register to vote in the upcoming election. New York City voter turnout has been steadily declining since 2022, and voters aged 18 to 29 are the least likely to turn out — all the more reason to register by this year’s Oct. 25 deadline, or by June 14 if you plan to vote in the primaries. Use the Vote NYC website for a smooth registration process.

Stay informed

This tip may seem obvious, but before getting involved, it’s important to make sure that you’re up to date on the candidates and their policy platforms. Former Democrat — and former Republican in the ’90s — Adams is shrouded in controversy, particularly following the abrupt dismissal of his federal corruption indictment, which has raised questions over a possible quid pro quo with President Donald Trump. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the frontrunner in the mayoral race, attempting a political comeback after resigning in 2021 over 13 sexual harassment allegations. Other leading candidates include New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

It’s hard to know what to read in the midst of charged headlines, but many news outlets specialize in all things politics in New York City. Publications like The City, Gotham Gazette and Politico will be following the campaign season closely. Dedicating even just five minutes a day to brush up on current events can make a big difference.

Join on-campus clubs

NYU Engage’s Politics & Advocacy category has a treasure trove of political organizations that serve as direct outlets for engagement. The university is home to clubs that represent a variety of political affiliations, many of which have been working to engage students with the electoral process. For example, the NYU College Democrats has hosted several mayoral candidates at its weekly forums, including Mamdani and state Sen. Jessica Ramos. Other student groups include the NYU College Republicans, the NYU Young Democratic Socialists of America, the Politics Society at NYU and Sunrise NYU.

Canvass

Canvassing is often overlooked because not many people who aren’t directly involved with politics know what it actually means. Political canvassing involves surveying voters in an electoral district to gauge their voting plans in an upcoming election. Also known as door-knocking or phone-banking, the main objective is to persuade undecided voters to consider supporting a specific candidate. As a starting point, consider looking at your preferred candidate’s website, as many politicians organize volunteer canvassing campaigns themselves. If you aren’t looking to join a specific group, canvass independently by educating your friends, family and neighbors and posting on social media.

Volunteer and intern

Networking can be difficult and intimidating, but career opportunities in politics are more accessible than they may seem — many NYU students volunteer or intern at local politicians’ offices. If you don’t know where to begin, start by visiting the volunteer page on the website of a mayoral candidate or searching through local job board postings. These campaigns often look for new hires, and you can get involved in many different ways, whether by making phone calls to voters or distributing flyers throughout the city.

Contact Greg Cutler at [email protected].