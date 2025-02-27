Stupidity shines at this NYU hackathon

“We wanted to give the table characteristics,” Li said. “For example, the table is really particular with their outfit. They don’t want colors that clash with their table cloth — they care about their overall aesthetic a lot.”

If you’re in the market for a virtual pet that dies if you don’t hit your vape enough, attendees Rebecca Xun and Lucia Camacho used a 32-bit microcontroller to create the “Vapeagotchi” — an adult spin-off of the Tamagotchi toy from the ‘90s.

“Originally, the idea was to do this for good, because I would like to quit vaping,” Xun, who was invited by an ITP student, said. “But it’s more fun and more stupid if we use this power and harness it for evil and make myself more addicted.”

By encouraging participants to think unconventionally, the Stupid Hackathon strays from traditional college hackathons across the country. Creative methods like fabrication, hacking and generative art are used simply to create — it’s silly, scrappy and fun.

“The stupidity is ultimately just a cover,” Tisch senior and event organizer Lachlan Campbell said. “[It’s] about making something that doesn’t serve capitalism and isn’t extractive.”

