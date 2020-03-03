How to Make the Most of Your Spring Break

When it comes to spring break, it is arguably more exciting to students than the month-long bliss that is winter break. The promise of being somewhere other than our hometowns, yet escaping New York for even just a week, is tempting for most. But the most dreaded aspect of spring break is perhaps the planning — going home normally isn’t in the plan, so what is? With midterms comes a wave of “do you have any plans?” texts sent out to all your friends across campus, scrambling left and right to find a flight and split AirBnB costs. It’s pretty stressful for many, especially if the planning comes last minute on a tight budget. So, how do you plan a seamless Spring Break trip?

Well, in terms of initial planning, getting a head start on booking rooms and tickets are a must. Travel prices hike up during January and February, making it difficult to plan a feasible trip.

Steinhardt senior Alexandra Garcia is planning to go to Aspen Snowmass for spring break. She advised against planning after December.

“I started planning this trip around October of last year. If you wait any longer past December, flights and hotels get really expensive,” she said.

However, CAS first-year Akayla Gayles just started planning a little over a week ago, sharing that she “normally [plans] months in advance.” Due to mismatched plans, she’s a bit behind, so she decided to join in on the already established travel plans of mutual NYU friends.

In cases like these, I would recommend Gayles’ course of action — joining in on already fleshed-out trips with mutual friends who wouldn’t mind an extra person to help split the cost is convenient, especially if you have a closer friend coming along.

When it comes to traveling, who is your best buddy? From experience, I can state that who you travel with can make or break a trip. If you’re an itinerary-stacker like me, you’ll want someone adventurous yet timely, who’s fine with museums and other cultural sites. Others are more spontaneous, and want a travel buddy who doesn’t care where the day — or night — takes them.

Steinhardt senior Maya Beverley looks for someone with “a similar mindset as me and who likes to explore wherever we go.”

In terms of this mindset, I would argue that having someone on the same budget as you is just as important as well. This also plays into the agreed location of the trip.

Miami is normally the prime destination for college students throughout the country — the city’s relative affordability, glamorous beaches and the promised mass of ragers are tempting enough. Its accessible location also makes it easy to hop on a 3-hour flight, which is often below $300 for a round trip.

Nonetheless, Garcia doesn’t recommend Miami.

“I know a lot of Greek life students go to Miami, and if you’re looking for a vacation away from school, I wouldn’t go [there],” she said.

Another popular spring vacation spot is Europe, due to the relatively cheap flights to West Europe and the low-cost food once there. Beverly recommends Iceland, because “it’s an unusual destination for spring break,” but has “an authentic feel” that’s good for avoiding tourist hotspots.

Garcia, on the other hand, suggests avoiding Europe if you’re trying to escape cold weather, which she experienced during a vacation in Spain while studying at NYU Paris last year.

“[I] went to the beach and wore layers because it was still chilly,” she said.

On the other hand, it’s also perfectly normal for students to chill in New York City or their hometowns, or work. With our hectic school and social schedules, picking up a quick job for the week can provide some good pocket cash. Babysitting, dog-walking, canvassing, running errands and even uber-driving are just a few.

Logging in extra hours at a job or internship you already have is also great. Beverley is planning to spend her week working at her NBCUniversal internship.

There’s more than one way to plan spring break: whether it’s the comfort of your dorm, an Airbnb or room at home, make the best of your free time! Relax, rage or run around — it’s your choice.

